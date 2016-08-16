Aug 16 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE514E14LE6 EXIM 64D 18-Aug-16 99.9641 6.5541 5 1000 99.9641 6.5541 INE233A14HK6 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 91D 19-Aug-16 99.9458 6.5979 2 65 99.9458 6.5979 INE804I14NF5 ECL FIN 14D 22-Aug-16 99.8795 7.3393 3 800 99.8795 7.3393 INE202B14HK9 DHFL 91D 22-Aug-16 99.8883 6.8027 3 200 99.8883 6.8027 INE918K14330 EDELWEISS FIN AND 14D 22-Aug-16 99.8795 7.3393 1 150 99.8795 7.3393 INE977J14DO0 TRAPTI TRADING AND 60D 23-Aug-16 99.8678 6.9024 1 50 99.8678 6.9024 INE296A14KA8 BAJAJ FIN 91D 24-Aug-16 99.8523 6.7488 1 100 99.8523 6.7488 INE560K14546 PTC INDIA FIN SERV 78D 25-Aug-16 99.8302 6.8980 1 90 99.8302 6.8980 INE532F14XR2 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 21D 29-Aug-16 99.7393 7.3388 3 700 99.7393 7.3388 INE691I14DV4 L AND T INFRAST FIN 90D29-Aug-16 99.7546 6.9078 4 370 99.7536 6.9352 INE657N14HK9 EDELWEISS COMMOD. 21D 29-Aug-16 99.7393 7.3388 2 350 99.7393 7.3388 INE523E14PT6 L AND T FIN 87D 29-Aug-16 99.7536 6.9352 1 150 99.7536 6.9352 INE085A14AX8 CHAMBAL FERTILISER 61D 29-Aug-16 99.7680 6.5290 1 5 99.7680 6.5290 INE523H14WC1 JM FIN PRODUCTS 64D 30-Aug-16 99.7195 7.3336 5 1400 99.7195 7.3336 INE916D14YU4 KOTAK MAH PRIME 29D 30-Aug-16 99.7391 6.8198 1 50 99.7391 6.8198 INE891K14BD8 AXIS FIN 58D 31-Aug-16 99.7548 6.9004 2 250 99.7566 6.8506 INE891K14BD8 AXIS FIN 58D 31-Aug-16 99.7188 6.8618 4 170 99.7193 6.8496 INE033L14EP3 TATA CAP HOUSING FIN30D 31-Aug-16 99.7160 6.9303 1 55 99.7160 6.9303 INE657N14HF9 EDELWEISS COMMOD. 34D 31-Aug-16 99.7156 6.9401 1 45 99.7156 6.9401 INE523E14PN9 L T FIN 180D 6-Sep-16 99.6447 6.8498 2 200 99.6447 6.8498 INE261F14AP0 NABARD 61D 6-Sep-16 99.6286 6.4794 1 5 99.6286 6.4794 INE110L14AA9 RELIANCE JIO INFO 91D 12-Sep-16 99.5534 6.5496 1 5 99.5534 6.5496 INE205A14FI2 VEDANTA 91D 14-Sep-16 99.4812 7.0500 1 5 99.4812 7.0500 INE866I14RD0 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 58D 16-Sep-16 99.4312 7.2000 1 200 99.4312 7.2000 INE134E14758 PFC 120D 16-Sep-16 99.4560 6.4402 1 25 99.4560 6.4402 INE134E14758 PFC 120D 16-Sep-16 99.4909 6.4404 1 25 99.4909 6.4404 INE205A14FK8 VEDANTA 88D 16-Sep-16 99.4430 7.0498 1 5 99.4430 7.0498 INE205A14FN2 VEDANTA 87D 23-Sep-16 99.3095 7.0496 1 10 99.3095 7.0496 INE144H14800 DEUTSCHE INVEST 305D 26-Sep-16 99.2254 6.9497 1 5 99.2254 6.9497 INE414G14DI2 MUTHOOT FIN 84D 27-Sep-16 99.1557 7.7698 1 5 99.1557 7.7698 INE557F14DL4 NATIONAL HOUSING BK83D 28-Sep-16 99.2343 6.5497 3 275 99.2343 6.5497 INE957N14563 HERO FINCORP 90D 28-Sep-16 99.2276 6.9298 1 125 99.2276 6.9298 INE738C14CJ3 BHARAT ALUMINIUM 49D 28-Sep-16 99.1366 7.3927 1 100 99.1366 7.3927 INE870H14BQ0 NETWORK18 MEDIA 58D 29-Sep-16 99.2021 6.9899 1 25 99.2021 6.9899 INE094O14753 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 29-Sep-16 99.1510 7.1031 1 20 99.1510 7.1031 INE866I14RI9 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 64D 30-Sep-16 99.1247 7.4951 2 300 99.0952 7.7504 INE296A14KD2 BAJAJ FIN 92D 30-Sep-16 99.1565 6.8999 1 25 99.1565 6.8999 INE296A14KD2 BAJAJ FIN 92D 30-Sep-16 99.1937 6.8998 1 25 99.1937 6.8998 INE155A14KD0 TATA MOTORS 88D 30-Sep-16 99.2169 6.6997 1 5 99.2169 6.6997 INE704I14403 BARCLAYS INVEST 345D 28-Oct-16 98.5392 7.4123 1 100 98.5392 7.4123 INE556F14DD3 SIDBI 90D 10-Nov-16 98.4505 6.6799 1 200 98.4505 6.6799 INE245A14495 THE TATA POWER 175D 29-Nov-16 98.1036 6.8502 1 100 98.1036 6.8502 INE001A14OI7 HDFC 364D 16-Dec-16 97.7504 7.0000 1 50 97.7504 7.0000 INE916D14XC4 KOTAK MAH PRIME 335D 19-Dec-16 97.6295 7.0899 1 40 97.6295 7.0899 INE094O14910 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 26-May-17 94.1984 8.0000 2 50 94.1984 8.0000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com