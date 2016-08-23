Aug 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE110L14AH4 RELIANCE JIO INFO 62D 25-Aug-16 99.9644 6.4993 1 100 99.9644 6.4993 INE774D14KG5 MAH AND MAH FIN 90D 30-Aug-16 99.8688 6.8501 5 150 99.8688 6.8501 INE916D14YU4 KOTAK MAH PRIME 29D 30-Aug-16 99.8688 6.8501 1 25 99.8688 6.8501 INE236A14GA2 HCL INFOSYSTEMS 60D 30-Aug-16 99.8076 10.0516 1 23 99.8076 10.0516 INE759E14DF1 L AND T FINCORP 30D 31-Aug-16 99.8490 6.8998 8 250 99.8490 6.8998 INE657N14HF9 EDELWEISS COMMOD 34D 31-Aug-16 99.8470 6.9930 6 175 99.8468 7.0005 INE804I14ND0 ECL FIN 34D 31-Aug-16 99.8671 6.9373 2 75 99.8661 6.9913 INE916D14VT2 KOTAK MAH PRIME 365D 31-Aug-16 99.8501 6.8495 2 55 99.8501 6.8495 INE804I14ND0 ECL FIN 34D 31-Aug-16 99.8468 7.0005 1 13 99.8468 7.0005 INE560K14561 PTC INDIA FIN SERV 58D 31-Aug-16 99.8247 8.0121 1 5 99.8247 8.0121 INE001A14OX6 HDFC 184D 02-Sep-16 99.8215 7.2502 2 10 99.8093 7.7487 INE916D14VW6 KOTAK MAH PRIME 365D 09-Sep-16 99.6797 6.8991 2 70 99.6797 6.8991 INE860H14VN6 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 91D 09-Sep-16 99.6797 6.8991 1 5 99.6797 6.8991 INE148I14NI1 INDIABULLS HOUSING 61D 12-Sep-16 99.6344 7.0491 1 5 99.6344 7.0491 INE018A14EF8 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 120D 23-Sep-16 99.4767 6.4003 1 5 99.4767 6.4003 INE621H14302 RELIGARE ENTERPRISES 89D26-Sep-16 99.1929 8.9997 1 100 99.1929 8.9997 INE557F14DL4 NATIONAL HOUSING 83D 28-Sep-16 99.3630 6.4999 1 25 99.3630 6.4999 INE557F14DL4 NATIONAL HOUSING 83D 28-Sep-16 99.3335 6.9973 1 25 99.3335 6.9973 INE870D14965 NATIONAL FERT 51D 29-Sep-16 99.3386 6.7505 1 5 99.3386 6.7505 INE866I14RI9 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 64D 30-Sep-16 99.2678 7.0848 1 75 99.2678 7.0848 INE155A14KD0 TATA MOTORS 88D 30-Sep-16 99.2954 7.0001 1 5 99.2954 7.0001 INE169A14CU2 COROMANDEL 56D 30-Sep-16 99.3154 6.8000 1 5 99.3154 6.8000 INE909H14JJ4 TATA MOTORS FIN 59D 07-Oct-16 99.1395 7.2002 1 5 99.1395 7.2002 INE657N14HA0 EDELWEISS 91D 17-Oct-16 98.8899 7.4497 1 10 98.8899 7.4497 INE001A14PP9 HDFC 70D 28-Oct-16 98.7545 6.9749 1 500 98.7545 6.9749 INE704I14551 BARCLAYS INVEST 92D 18-Nov-16 98.2552 7.4501 1 75 98.2552 7.4501 INE140A14LQ2 PIRAMAL ENTER 365D 02-Jun-17 94.0188 8.2050 2 5.5 94.0188 8.2050 INE756I14924 HDB FIN SERV 364D 06-Jun-17 94.1360 7.9500 1 160 94.1360 7.9500 INE027E14BS0 FAMILY CREDIT 364D 17-Aug-17 92.4862 8.2600 1 14.2 92.4862 8.2600 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com