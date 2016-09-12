Sep 12 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE651J14420 JM FIN CREDIT 91D 14-Sep-16 99.9615 7.0290 1 45 99.9615 7.0290 INE522D14ES6 MANAPPURAM FIN 66D 15-Sep-16 99.9417 7.0973 1 75 99.9417 7.0973 INE134E14758 PFC 120D 16-Sep-16 99.9285 6.5290 1 25 99.9285 6.5290 INE115A14375 LIC HOUSING FIN 60D 16-Sep-16 99.9638 6.6089 1 25 99.9638 6.6089 INE202B14HX2 DHFL 77D 20-Sep-16 99.8566 6.5520 1 15 99.8566 6.5520 INE523E14QE6 L AND T FIN 27D 28-Sep-16 99.7078 6.6853 1 45 99.7078 6.6853 INE538L14383 AADHAR HOUSING FIN 58D 29-Sep-16 99.5972 8.6833 1 35 99.5972 8.6833 INE476M14624 L AND T HOUSING FIN 44D 29-Sep-16 99.6895 6.6874 1 20 99.6895 6.6874 INE657N14HW4 EDELWEISS COMMOD 30D 30-Sep-16 99.6591 6.9363 1 50 99.6591 6.9363 INE236A14GF1 HCL INFOSYSTEMS 29D 30-Sep-16 99.5204 9.7721 1 30 99.5204 9.7721 INE531F14CD8 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D30-Sep-16 99.6591 6.9363 1 25 99.6591 6.9363 INE531F14CD8 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 30D30-Sep-16 99.6970 6.9332 1 25 99.6970 6.9332 INE511C14OU6 MAGMA FINCORP 60D 30-Sep-16 99.7006 6.8506 1 5 99.7006 6.8506 INE549K14655 MUTHOOT FINCORP 29D 30-Sep-16 99.5836 8.4790 1 5 99.5836 8.4790 INE110L14AR3 RELIANCE JIO INFO 63D 21-Oct-16 99.2954 7.0001 1 5 99.2954 7.0001 INE001A14PT1 HDFC 47D 24-Oct-16 99.2242 6.7948 1 40 99.2242 6.7948 INE055A14DX5 CENTURY TEXTILES 61D 1-Nov-16 99.0659 7.1700 1 5 99.0659 7.1700 INE036A14DU1 RELIANCE INFRAST 57D 2-Nov-16 98.5565 10.4822 1 50 98.5565 10.4822 INE261F14AS4 NABARD 90D 2-Nov-16 99.1125 6.6702 1 5 99.1125 6.6702 INE114A14DC4 SAIL 88D 4-Nov-16 99.0629 6.7701 1 5 99.0629 6.7701 INE013A14ZA5 RELIANCE CAP 91D 10-Nov-16 98.8417 7.2497 1 10 98.8417 7.2497 INE538L14425 AADHAR HOUSING FIN 78D 15-Nov-16 98.6653 7.7149 1 5 98.6653 7.7149 INE556F14DH4 SIDBI 88D 25-Nov-16 98.6723 6.6369 1 125 98.6723 6.6369 INE340A14056 BIRLA CORPORATION 116D 28-Nov-16 98.5848 6.8047 1 39.8 98.5848 6.8047 INE854D14019 UNITED SPIRITS 119D 9-Dec-16 98.2774 7.2701 1 325 98.2774 7.2701 INE101I14BQ8 AFCONS INFRAST 174D 14-Dec-16 98.2600 6.9500 1 48 98.2600 6.9500 INE261F14970 NABARD 342D 15-Dec-16 98.3262 6.6100 1 25 98.3262 6.6100 INE018A14EI2 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 155D 20-Dec-16 98.2073 6.7301 4 200 98.2073 6.7301 INE514E14LG1 EXIM 263D 24-Mar-17 96.4529 6.9549 1 25 96.4529 6.9549 INE735N14050 BMW INDIA FIN SERV 275D 12-Apr-17 95.5597 8.0001 1 110 95.5597 8.0001 INE001A14PR5 HDFC 356D 16-Aug-17 93.4249 7.6000 1 100 93.4249 7.6000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com