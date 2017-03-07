Mar 7 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE774D14LJ7 MAH AND MAH FIN 71D 9-Mar-17 99.9669 6.0428 1 300 99.9669 6.0428 INE732U14052 FORD CREDIT INDIA 252D 17-Mar-17 99.8042 7.1607 1 15 99.8042 7.1607 INE110L14BZ4 RELIANCE JIO INFO 88D 17-Mar-17 99.8572 5.7996 1 5 99.8572 5.7996 INE036A14EK0 RELIANCE INFRAST 56D 20-Mar-17 99.6502 10.6771 1 30 99.6502 10.6771 INE013A14ZY5 RELIANCE CAP 80D 20-Mar-17 99.8025 6.0192 1 5 99.8025 6.0192 INE641O14348 PIRAMAL FIN 60D 21-Mar-17 99.7860 6.0213 1 5 99.7860 6.0213 INE236A14GQ8 HCL INFOSYSTEMS 88D 27-Mar-17 99.4935 9.2907 1 40 99.4935 9.2907 INE036A14EO2 RELIANCE INFRAST 54D 27-Mar-17 99.4794 10.0533 2 29 99.4852 9.9408 INE804I14OS6 ECL FIN 41D 27-Mar-17 99.6315 6.7500 1 25 99.6315 6.7500 INE866I14TF1 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 49D 30-Mar-17 99.5421 7.3001 4 800 99.5421 7.3001 INE872A14JM3 SREI INFRAST FIN 30D 31-Mar-17 99.5002 7.6393 1 70 99.5002 7.6393 INE094O14886 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 19-Apr-17 99.1783 7.2001 1 5 99.1783 7.2001 INE261F14BA0 NABARD 90D 20-Apr-17 99.2807 6.1499 1 5 99.2807 6.1499 INE008I14HE8 COX AND KINGS 60D 24-Apr-17 99.0576 7.2343 1 1.5 99.0576 7.2343 INE033L14FT2 TATA CAP HOUSING FIN 90D25-Apr-17 99.1395 6.6002 1 5 99.1395 6.6002 INE423A14BY7 ADANI ENTERPRISES 57D 27-Apr-17 98.6581 9.7344 1 70 98.6581 9.7344 INE860H14XS1 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 84D 28-Apr-17 98.9835 7.3497 1 25 98.9835 7.3497 INE647O14923 ADITYA BIRLA FASHION 65D28-Apr-17 99.0588 6.8000 1 5 99.0588 6.8000 INE774D14LR0 MAH AND MAH FIN 88D 5-May-17 98.9170 6.7733 1 375 98.9170 6.7733 INE205A14HS7 VEDANTA 88D 5-May-17 98.9310 6.8000 1 5 98.9310 6.8000 INE523H14VQ3 JM FIN PRODUCTS 360D 15-May-17 98.6094 7.4598 3 0.15 98.6094 7.4598 INE530L14398 EDELWEISS HOUSING 361D 15-May-17 98.6186 7.4098 2 0.1 98.6186 7.4098 INE804I14ML5 ECL FIN 356D 15-May-17 98.6002 7.5099 1 0.05 98.6002 7.5099 INE530L14406 EDELWEISS HOUSING 364D 25-May-17 98.4216 7.4096 1 0.05 98.4216 7.4096 INE850M14398 IFMR CAP FIN PVT 364D 27-Jun-17 97.5106 8.3199 1 5 97.5106 8.3199 INE001A14PU9 HDFC 359D 8-Sep-17 96.6067 6.9300 3 325 96.6067 6.9300 INE001A14PV7 HDFC 356D 25-Sep-17 96.3240 6.9301 2 250 96.3240 6.9301 INE148I14OH1 INDIABULLS HOUSING 363D 5-Oct-17 95.7724 7.5999 1 0.5 95.7724 7.5999 INE535H14GC8 FULLERTON INDIA 365D 7-Dec-17 94.6363 7.5500 1 50 94.6363 7.5500 INE691I14FK2 L AND T INFRAST FIN 364D 5-Mar-18 93.3612 7.1501 1 3 93.3612 7.1501 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com