Mar 23 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE532F14YG3 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 14D 24-Mar-17 99.9836 5.9870 2 800 99.9836 5.9870 INE140A14OI3 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES 49D 24-Mar-17 99.9834 6.0600 3 450 99.9834 6.0600 INE657N14JL3 EDELWEISS COMMOD 65D 24-Mar-17 99.9836 5.9870 1 100 99.9836 5.9870 INE573A14326 JK TYRE AND INDUST 30D 24-Mar-17 99.9830 6.2061 1 30 99.9830 6.2061 INE514E14LG1 EXIM 263D 24-Mar-17 99.9837 5.9505 1 25 99.9837 5.9505 INE891K14CQ8 AXIS FIN 63D 27-Mar-17 99.9330 6.1178 3 290 99.9330 6.1178 INE036A14EO2 RELIANCE INFRAST 54D 27-Mar-17 99.8916 9.9022 2 256 99.8916 9.9022 INE909H14KV7 TATA MOTORS FIN 28D 27-Mar-17 99.9253 6.8215 1 200 99.9253 6.8215 INE691I14FJ4 L AND T INFRAST FIN 26D27-Mar-17 99.9299 6.4011 1 50 99.9299 6.4011 INE891K14CN5 AXIS FIN 72D 30-Mar-17 99.8743 6.5626 1 80 99.8743 6.5626 INE641O14512 PIRAMAL FIN 30D 30-Mar-17 99.8810 7.2478 1 5 99.8810 7.2478 INE872A14JM3 SREI INFRAST FIN 30D 31-Mar-17 99.8334 7.6138 1 10 99.8334 7.6138 INE881J14LE8 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 60D 24-Apr-17 99.3077 7.9516 1 0.6 99.3077 7.9516 INE891K14CS4 AXIS FIN 90D 25-Apr-17 99.4117 6.7500 1 25 99.4117 6.7500 INE423A14BY7 ADANI ENTERPRISES 57D 27-Apr-17 99.1247 9.4796 1 5 99.1247 9.4796 INE738C14CY2 BHARAT ALUMINIUM 86D 28-Apr-17 99.3630 6.4999 1 150 99.3630 6.4999 INE148I14ME2 INDIABULLS HOUSING 361D 2-May-17 99.2681 6.9003 1 5 99.2681 6.9003 INE233A14IS7 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 90D 4-May-17 99.2171 7.0247 1 5 99.2171 7.0247 INE233A14IT5 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 91D 8-May-17 99.1413 7.0253 1 5 99.1413 7.0253 INE140A14OD4 PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES139D 17-May-17 99.0548 6.4498 1 5 99.0548 6.4498 INE094O14910 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 26-May-17 98.8483 6.7503 1 50 98.8483 6.7503 INE501G14332 HT MEDIA 90D 8-Jun-17 98.6699 6.3900 1 135 98.6699 6.3900 INE514E14LT4 EXIM 91D 20-Jun-17 98.4776 6.3401 3 400 98.4776 6.3401 INE423A14CL2 ADANI ENTERPRISES 90D 20-Jun-17 97.6778 9.7500 1 52 97.6778 9.7500 INE975F14IZ7 KOTAK MAH INVEST 352D 22-Jun-17 98.2865 6.9925 1 150 98.2865 6.9925 INE774D14LN9 MAH AND MAH FIN 161D 28-Jun-17 98.2378 6.7499 1 25 98.2378 6.7499 INE691I14EH1 L AND T INFRAST FIN 28-Jun-17 98.2683 6.7001 1 25 98.2683 6.7001 INE514E14LN7 EXIM 130D 30-Jun-17 98.3107 6.3999 2 100 98.3107 6.3999 INE514E14LN7 EXIM 130D 30-Jun-17 98.3095 6.3398 2 95 98.3095 6.3398 INE523E14QA4 FAMILY CREDIT 364D 6-Jul-17 98.0108 7.0552 1 75 98.0108 7.0552 INE027E14BV4 FAMILY CREDIT 359D 31-Aug-17 96.8804 7.3001 1 5 96.8804 7.3001 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com