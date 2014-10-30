Oct 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE523E14MI6 L T FIN 59D 31-Oct-14 99.9772 8.3260 5 600 99.9771 8.3604 INE121A14KC4 CHOLAMANDALAM 84D 31-Oct-14 99.9771 8.3604 2 250 99.9771 8.3604 INE866I14LH4 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 64D 31-Oct-14 99.9770 8.3969 2 200 99.9770 8.3969 INE860H14QG0 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 64D 31-Oct-14 99.9770 8.3969 2 150 99.9770 8.3969 INE055A14BP5 CENTURY TEXTILES AND 31-Oct-14 99.9772 8.3117 2 75 99.9767 8.5065 INE069A14EZ9 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 59D 31-Oct-14 99.9775 8.2143 1 75 99.9775 8.2143 INE532F14PP2 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 60D 31-Oct-14 99.9770 8.3969 1 50 99.9770 8.3969 INE472A14DB8 BLUE STAR 59D 31-Oct-14 99.9767 8.5065 1 25 99.9767 8.5065 INE007N14385 FEDBK FIN SERV 78D 31-Oct-14 99.9756 8.9082 1 25 99.9756 8.9082 INE850D14AX9 GODREJ AGROVET 73D 31-Oct-14 99.9760 8.7621 1 25 99.9760 8.7621 INE891D14IP2 REDINGTON INDIA 64D 31-Oct-14 99.9767 8.5065 1 25 99.9767 8.5065 INE958G14NN7 RELIGARE FINVEST 86D 31-Oct-14 99.9758 8.8351 2 15 99.9758 8.8351 INE514E14GV0 EXIM 61D 3-Nov-14 99.9104 8.1833 1 150 99.9104 8.1833 INE013A14RW6 RELIANCE CAP 91D 3-Nov-14 99.9017 8.9787 1 17 99.9017 8.9787 INE205A14978 SESA STERLITE 65D 5-Nov-14 99.8646 8.2480 3 150 99.8646 8.2480 INE261F14616 NABARD 60D 7-Nov-14 99.8215 8.1586 1 150 99.8215 8.1586 INE001A14LB8 HDFC 77D 7-Nov-14 99.8195 8.2502 1 95 99.8195 8.2502 INE481G14188 ULTRATECH CEMENT 60D 14-Nov-14 99.6827 8.2988 1 25 99.6827 8.2988 INE514E14GT4 EXIM 91D 20-Nov-14 99.5445 8.3500 1 100 99.5445 8.3500 INE804I14IH1 ECL FIN 30D 27-Nov-14 99.3441 8.6067 2 185 99.3524 8.4970 INE774D14GZ3 MAH MAH FIN SERV 71D 28-Nov-14 99.3334 8.4463 1 50 99.3334 8.4463 INE774D14GT6 MAH MAH FIN SERV 90D 2-Dec-14 99.2418 8.4502 2 100 99.2418 8.4502 INE523E14ML0 L T FIN 90D 4-Dec-14 99.1963 8.4494 1 50 99.1963 8.4494 INE148I14FX6 INDIABULLS HOUSING 59D 5-Dec-14 99.1585 8.8501 1 5 99.1585 8.8501 INE261F14665 NABARD 73D 8-Dec-14 99.1188 8.3204 1 30 99.1188 8.3204 INE001A14LC6 HDFC 101D 11-Dec-14 99.0370 8.4503 2 50 99.0370 8.4503 INE018A14CK2 LARSEN AND TOUBRO 106D 12-Dec-14 99.0259 8.3499 2 50 99.0259 8.3499 INE001A14JO5 HDFC 364D 15-Dec-14 98.9463 8.4499 1 25 98.9463 8.4499 INE870D14494 NATIONAL FERTILIZERS 59D15-Dec-14 98.9726 8.4199 1 5 98.9726 8.4199 INE261F14657 NABARD 83D 15-Dec-14 98.9400 8.6899 1 5 98.9400 8.6899 INE001A14KQ8 HDFC 182D 19-Dec-14 98.8557 8.4501 1 100 98.8557 8.4501 INE121A14KK7 CHOLAMANDALAM 60D 19-Dec-14 98.8437 8.5397 1 100 98.8437 8.5397 INE891D14IY4 REDINGTON INDIA 59D 19-Dec-14 98.8381 8.5816 1 25 98.8381 8.5816 INE020B14235 REC 171D 22-Dec-14 98.8021 8.3497 2 50 98.8021 8.3497 INE881J14HL1 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 91D 23-Dec-14 98.7148 8.8001 3 100 98.7148 8.8001 INE647O14113 PANTALOONS FASHION60D 26-Dec-14 98.6748 8.5999 1 25 98.6748 8.5999 INE891D14IS6 REDINGTON INDIA 87D 26-Dec-14 98.6575 8.7137 1 25 98.6575 8.7137 INE148I14GE4 INDIABULLS HOUSING 65D 26-Dec-14 98.7127 8.4999 1 5 98.7127 8.4999 INE001A14LH5 HDFC 102D 5-Jan-15 98.4424 8.6197 1 100 98.4424 8.6197 INE523H14QG4 JM FIN PRODUCTS 109D 12-Jan-15 98.1797 9.1450 1 50 98.1797 9.1450 INE975F14DS3 KOTAK MAH 106D 14-Jan-15 98.2097 8.7549 1 50 98.2097 8.7549 INE001A14KX4 HDFC 163D 15-Jan-15 98.2181 8.5999 1 200 98.2181 8.5999 INE001A14LD4 HDFC 130D 19-Jan-15 98.1241 8.6147 1 500 98.1241 8.6147 INE523H14PO0 JM FIN PRODUCTS 148D 20-Jan-15 97.9869 9.1448 1 75 97.9869 9.1448 INE245A14156 THE TATA POWER 203D 23-Jan-15 98.0030 8.7501 1 90 98.0030 8.7501 INE981F14239 L T INFRAST 91D 29-Jan-15 97.8293 8.8998 1 100 97.8293 8.8998 INE909H14FG8 TATA MOTORS FIN 259D 6-Mar-15 97.0680 8.7500 2 200 97.0680 8.7500 INE749A14CV9 JINDAL STEEL POWER 218D 10-Mar-15 96.2186 10.9500 1 75 96.2186 10.9500 INE749A14DC7 JINDAL STEEL POWER 191D 18-Mar-15 96.4514 9.6611 1 30 96.4514 9.6611 INE001A14LO1 HDFC 156D 27-Mar-15 96.6411 8.6300 2 50 96.6411 8.6300 INE514E14HD6 EXIM 182D 27-Apr-15 95.9080 8.7000 1 55 95.9080 8.7000 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com