Jan 30 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE738C14834 BHARAT ALUMINIUM 84D 2-Feb-15 99.9331 8.1449 1 250 99.9331 8.1449 INE774D14HG1 MAH MAH FIN SERV 62D 2-Feb-15 99.9336 8.0871 2 200 99.9339 8.0475 INE523E14MZ0 L T FIN 66D 2-Feb-15 99.9347 7.9500 1 200 99.9347 7.9500 INE688I14BG5 CAP FIRST 60D 2-Feb-15 99.9318 8.3033 1 75 99.9318 8.3033 INE957N14050 HERO FINCORP 66D 2-Feb-15 99.9322 8.2546 1 75 99.9322 8.2546 INE245A14214 THE TATA POWER 61D 2-Feb-15 99.9343 7.9988 1 50 99.9343 7.9988 INE756I14437 HDB FIN SERV 91D 2-Feb-15 99.9343 7.9988 1 50 99.9343 7.9988 INE763G14BN6 ICICI SECURITIES 60D 2-Feb-15 99.9324 8.2242 2 50 99.9320 8.2790 INE013A14SV6 RELIANCE CAP 91D 2-Feb-15 99.9303 8.4861 1 11 99.9303 8.4861 INE013A14SU8 RELIANCE CAP 90D 3-Feb-15 99.9090 8.3113 3 275 99.9081 8.3936 INE148I14GP0 INDIABULLS HOUSING 60D 3-Feb-15 99.9097 8.2473 2 200 99.9097 8.2473 INE522D14CX0 MANAPPURAM FIN 60D 3-Feb-15 99.9097 8.2473 1 100 99.9097 8.2473 INE532F14QP0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 60D 3-Feb-15 99.9075 8.4484 1 55 99.9075 8.4484 INE532F14QP0 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 60D 3-Feb-15 99.9769 8.4334 1 55 99.9769 8.4334 INE085A14750 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS 61D 4-Feb-15 99.8892 8.0974 2 200 99.8892 8.0974 INE010A14089 PRISM CEMENT 55D 5-Feb-15 99.8412 9.6757 1 25 99.8412 9.6757 INE069A14FL6 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 60D 6-Feb-15 99.8449 8.0999 3 325 99.8449 8.0999 INE756I14452 HDB FIN SERV 60D 6-Feb-15 99.8439 8.1522 1 200 99.8439 8.1522 INE169A14BA6 COROMANDEL 63D 6-Feb-15 99.8451 8.0895 1 195 99.8451 8.0895 INE891D14JD6 REDINGTON INDIA 60D 6-Feb-15 99.8439 8.1522 1 50 99.8439 8.1522 INE823G14306 J.K.CEMENT 63D 6-Feb-15 99.8430 8.1993 1 25 99.8430 8.1993 INE657N14890 EDELWEISS 63D 6-Feb-15 99.9042 8.7501 1 25 99.9042 8.7501 INE036A14AM4 RELIANCE INFRAST 59D 6-Feb-15 99.8374 8.4897 2 10 99.8420 8.2516 INE043D14IC8 IDFC 87D 9-Feb-15 99.7772 8.1504 1 15 99.7772 8.1504 INE138A14104 PENINSULA LAND 60D 10-Feb-15 99.6507 11.6310 1 25 99.6507 11.6310 INE010A14097 PRISM CEMENT 60D 10-Feb-15 99.7092 9.6774 1 25 99.7092 9.6774 INE580B14CQ6 GRUH FIN 72D 13-Feb-15 99.6834 8.2804 1 75 99.6834 8.2804 INE702C14038 APL APOLLO TUBES 60D 13-Feb-15 99.6223 9.8845 1 25 99.6223 9.8845 INE036A14AO0 RELIANCE INFRAST 59D 16-Feb-15 99.6750 8.5008 1 5 99.6750 8.5008 INE114A14BJ3 SAIL 89D 18-Feb-15 99.5801 8.1005 2 250 99.5801 8.1005 INE001A14MB6 HDFC 57D 18-Feb-15 99.6462 8.0997 1 5 99.6462 8.0997 INE975G14197 ILFS TRANSPORTATION180D 23-Feb-15 99.4088 9.0446 3 40 99.4088 9.0446 INE657K14BI2 RHC HOLDING PRIVATE 60D 24-Feb-15 99.2480 11.0624 1 115 99.2480 11.0624 INE532F14QK1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 90D 25-Feb-15 99.4158 8.2489 8 545 99.4158 8.2495 INE532F14QK1 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 90D 25-Feb-15 99.4851 8.2140 4 425 99.4834 8.2408 INE532F14QH7 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 90D 26-Feb-15 99.3974 9.2201 1 50 99.3974 9.2201 INE531F14BJ7 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D27-Feb-15 99.4419 8.1935 3 245 99.4435 8.1704 INE804I14IZ3 ECL FIN 29D 27-Feb-15 99.4423 8.1888 2 200 99.4388 8.2398 INE055A14CB3 CENTURY TEXTILES 59D 27-Feb-15 99.3456 8.5868 1 150 99.3456 8.5868 INE804I14IZ3 ECL FIN 29D 27-Feb-15 99.3712 8.2483 2 150 99.3711 8.2500 INE531F14BJ7 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D27-Feb-15 99.3713 8.2479 2 135 99.3711 8.2500 INE306N14DG0 TATA CAP FIN SERV 155D 27-Feb-15 99.4313 8.3505 1 25 99.4313 8.3505 INE582L14548 TATA HOUSING 58D 27-Feb-15 99.4313 8.3505 1 5 99.4313 8.3505 INE657N14973 EDELWEISS 64D 3-Mar-15 99.3135 8.7002 1 150 99.3135 8.7002 INE306N14DL0 TATA CAP FIN SERV 148D 4-Mar-15 99.2494 8.3649 1 400 99.2494 8.3649 INE296A14IP0 BAJAJ FIN 61D 9-Mar-15 99.1366 8.3654 1 350 99.1366 8.3654 INE881J14HZ1 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 90D 9-Mar-15 99.1962 8.4504 1 5 99.1962 8.4504 INE657N14AA5 EDELWEISS 60D 10-Mar-15 99.1492 8.7002 1 100 99.1492 8.7002 INE010A14105 PRISM CEMENT 57D 13-Mar-15 98.8894 9.7600 1 25 98.8894 9.7600 INE705L14461 VODAFONE INDIA 364D 17-Mar-15 98.9699 8.2587 1 50 98.9699 8.2587 INE010A14113 PRISM CEMENT 57D 20-Mar-15 98.7043 9.7783 1 25 98.7043 9.7783 INE657N14AC1 EDELWEISS 62D 23-Mar-15 98.8390 8.7499 1 225 98.8390 8.7499 INE138A14112 PENINSULA LAND 70D 23-Mar-15 98.3468 11.7993 1 25 98.3468 11.7993 INE742O14104 RELIANCE RETAIL 60D 24-Mar-15 98.8758 8.3000 1 5 98.8758 8.3000 INE860H14RO2 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 60D 24-Mar-15 98.8624 8.4000 1 5 98.8624 8.4000 INE651J14016 FICS CONSULTANCY 91D 20-Apr-15 97.9414 9.5898 1 22 97.9414 9.5898 INE134E14568 PFC 350D 28-Apr-15 97.9571 8.6501 1 50 97.9571 8.6501 INE001A14LS2 HDFC 364D 17-Nov-15 93.4177 8.9299 2 75 93.4177 8.9299 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014.