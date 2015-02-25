China forex chief says no intention of competitive currency devaluation
BEIJING China has no intention and no need to carry out competitive currency devaluations, the head of the country's foreign exchange regulator said.
BEIJING China's foreign exchange reserves rose in April for a third straight month, beating market expectations, as capital controls and a pause in the dollar's rally helped staunch capital outflows.