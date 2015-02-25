Feb 25 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE691I14BM7 L T INFRAST FIN 23D 26-Feb-15 99.9772 8.3239 1 380 99.9772 8.3239 INE155A14EP7 TATA MOTORS 178D 26-Feb-15 99.9784 7.8857 1 100 99.9784 7.8857 INE027E14663 FAMILY CREDIT 162D 26-Feb-15 99.9775 8.2143 1 25 99.9775 8.2143 INE296A14IM7 BAJAJ FIN 92D 26-Feb-15 99.9777 8.1413 1 15 99.9777 8.1413 INE909H14FP9 TATA MOTORS FIN 163D 27-Feb-15 99.9548 8.2527 1 170 99.9548 8.2527 INE860H14RD5 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 84D 27-Feb-15 99.9559 8.0518 1 150 99.9559 8.0518 INE531F14BJ7 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 29D27-Feb-15 99.9534 8.5085 1 55 99.9534 8.5085 INE958G14OQ8 RELIGARE FINVEST 88D 27-Feb-15 99.9522 8.7277 1 50 99.9522 8.7277 INE027E14630 FAMILY CREDIT 179D 27-Feb-15 99.9551 8.1979 1 25 99.9551 8.1979 INE881J14IH7 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 56D 27-Feb-15 99.9533 8.5267 1 25 99.9533 8.5267 INE296A14IN5 BAJAJ FIN 91D 27-Feb-15 99.9556 8.1066 1 10 99.9556 8.1066 INE958G14OX4 RELIGARE FINVEST 60D 2-Mar-15 99.8826 8.5803 1 90 99.8826 8.5803 INE866I14MK6 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 60D 2-Mar-15 99.8837 8.4998 1 15 99.8837 8.4998 INE514E14HQ8 EXIM 60D 3-Mar-15 99.8679 8.0467 2 125 99.8687 7.9979 INE202B14CC7 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 91D 3-Mar-15 99.8892 8.0974 1 20 99.8892 8.0974 INE114A14BL9 SAIL 59D 5-Mar-15 99.8468 8.0005 1 5 99.8468 8.0005 INE866I14ML4 INDIA INFOLINE FIN 60D 6-Mar-15 99.7908 8.5020 1 100 99.7908 8.5020 INE514E14HO3 EXIM 63D 9-Mar-15 99.7347 8.0910 1 100 99.7347 8.0910 INE688I14BL5 CAP FIRST 64D 10-Mar-15 99.7279 8.2990 1 5 99.7279 8.2990 INE514E14HL9 EXIM 90D 12-Mar-15 99.6686 8.0909 1 75 99.6686 8.0909 INE514E14HL9 EXIM 90D 12-Mar-15 99.6907 8.0889 1 75 99.6907 8.0889 INE148I14HC6 INDIABULLS HOUSING 60D 13-Mar-15 99.6674 8.1203 1 25 99.6674 8.1203 INE557F14CV5 NATIONAL HOUSING BK60D 13-Mar-15 99.6641 8.2011 1 10 99.6641 8.2011 INE870D14551 NATIONAL FERTILIZERS 30D13-Mar-15 99.6641 8.2011 1 5 99.6641 8.2011 INE556F14AG2 SIDBI 60D 16-Mar-15 99.5822 8.0598 1 200 99.5822 8.0598 INE205A14BA8 SESA STERLITE 61D 18-Mar-15 99.5391 8.4504 1 25 99.5391 8.4504 INE015A14252 RANBAXY LAB 57D 18-Mar-15 99.5391 8.4504 1 25 99.5391 8.4504 INE261F14699 NABARD 42D 20-Mar-15 99.5082 8.1997 1 25 99.5082 8.1997 INE580B14CW4 GRUH FIN 60D 20-Mar-15 99.4933 8.4494 1 10 99.4933 8.4494 INE081A14163 TATA STEEL 90D 23-Mar-15 99.4212 8.4997 1 5 99.4212 8.4997 INE081A14171 TATA STEEL 90D 24-Mar-15 99.3982 8.4995 1 5 99.3982 8.4995 INE523E14MV9 L T FIN 142D 25-Mar-15 99.3737 8.5200 1 5 99.3737 8.5200 INE774D14HJ5 MAH MAH FIN SERV 85D 27-Mar-15 99.3331 8.4501 1 10 99.3331 8.4501 INE514E14HR6 EXIM 53D 27-Mar-15 99.3762 7.9006 1 5 99.3762 7.9006 INE114A14BN5 SAIL 55D 30-Mar-15 99.2949 8.0997 1 5 99.2949 8.0997 INE532F14RW4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 34D 31-Mar-15 99.2144 8.5004 7 1020 99.2144 8.5004 INE532F14RW4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 34D 31-Mar-15 99.2375 8.4985 1 50 99.2375 8.4985 INE306N14EB9 TATA CAP FIN SERV 63D 31-Mar-15 99.2240 8.6502 1 10 99.2240 8.6502 INE514E14HC8 EXIM 182D 17-Apr-15 98.7821 9.0003 1 50 98.7821 9.0003 INE134E14568 PFC 350D 28-Apr-15 98.5189 8.8505 1 50 98.5189 8.8505 INE205A14BD2 SESA STERLITE 88D 11-May-15 98.1635 9.1048 2 768 98.1635 9.1048 INE001A14MH3 HDFC 85D 12-May-15 98.1244 9.1800 1 50 98.1244 9.1800 INE532F14RQ6 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 78D 12-May-15 97.9963 9.8198 1 46 97.9963 9.8198 INE001A14LU8 HDFC 179D 22-May-15 97.8828 9.1802 1 50 97.8828 9.1802 INE001A14LX2 HDFC 364D 3-Dec-15 93.4798 9.0600 2 50 93.4798 9.0600 INE001A14MD2 HDFC 355D 14-Dec-15 93.3050 9.0001 2 50 93.3050 9.0001 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com