Mar 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE208A14857 ASHOK LEYLAND 60D 9-Mar-15 99.9316 6.2458 1 125 99.9316 6.2458 INE001A14KW6 HDFC 230D 10-Mar-15 99.9025 7.1244 1 100 99.9025 7.1244 INE657N14AA5 EDELWEISS 60D 10-Mar-15 99.9781 7.9953 1 80 99.9781 7.9953 INE202B14BY3 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 147D 10-Mar-15 99.8905 8.0023 2 75 99.8905 8.0023 INE001A14KW6 HDFC 230D 10-Mar-15 99.9781 7.9953 1 50 99.9781 7.9953 INE694L14913 TALWANDI SABO 107D 11-Mar-15 99.8632 8.3334 1 35 99.8632 8.3334 INE514E14HL9 EXIM 90D 12-Mar-15 99.8453 8.0790 1 150 99.8453 8.0790 INE557F14CV5 NATIONAL HOUSING BK60D 13-Mar-15 99.8435 7.1515 1 60 99.8435 7.1515 INE148I14HC6 INDIABULLS HOUSING 60D 13-Mar-15 99.8250 7.9984 1 50 99.8250 7.9984 INE121A14JT0 CHOLAMANDALAM 295D 13-Mar-15 99.8132 8.5387 1 25 99.8132 8.5387 INE657K14BO0 RHC HOLDING PRIVATE 60D 13-Mar-15 99.7600 10.9763 1 25 99.7600 10.9763 INE881J14IE4 SREI EQUIPMENT FIN 71D 13-Mar-15 99.8315 7.7008 1 25 99.8315 7.7008 INE121A14JE2 CHOLAMANDALAM 341D 16-Mar-15 99.7437 8.5264 1 25 99.7437 8.5264 INE466L14072 IIFL WEALTH 32D 17-Mar-15 99.6984 9.2014 1 50 99.6984 9.2014 INE975F14DP9 KOTAK MAH INVEST 180D 17-Mar-15 99.7295 8.2500 1 5 99.7295 8.2500 INE001A14MA8 HDFC 90D 18-Mar-15 99.7092 8.1886 1 55 99.7092 8.1886 INE774D14HK3 MAH MAH FIN SERV 70D 18-Mar-15 99.7159 7.9994 2 50 99.7159 7.9994 INE013A14PX8 RELIANCE CAP 365D 20-Mar-15 99.6519 8.5000 1 50 99.6519 8.5000 INE261F14699 NABARD 42D 20-Mar-15 99.7475 8.3997 2 10 99.7505 8.2996 INE081A14155 TATA STEEL 88D 20-Mar-15 99.7415 8.5998 2 10 99.7385 8.6998 INE580B14CW4 GRUH FIN 60D 20-Mar-15 99.7370 8.7498 1 10 99.7370 8.7498 INE306N14DH8 TATA CAP FIN SERV 180D 23-Mar-15 99.5926 8.2950 1 125 99.5926 8.2950 INE121H14CM5 ILFS FIN SERV 363D 23-Mar-15 99.6070 8.0006 1 35 99.6070 8.0006 INE101I14790 AFCONS INFRAST 365D 24-Mar-15 99.5628 8.4357 1 25 99.5628 8.4357 INE101I14824 AFCONS INFRAST 331D 25-Mar-15 99.5385 8.4614 1 25 99.5385 8.4614 INE976I14IE4 TATA CAP 168D 26-Mar-15 99.5133 8.5007 1 75 99.5133 8.5007 INE580B14DD2 GRUH FIN 38D 26-Mar-15 99.5964 8.7006 1 5 99.5964 8.7006 INE484J14293 GODREJ PROPERTIES 120D 27-Mar-15 99.4957 8.4092 1 50 99.4957 8.4092 INE463A14DV5 BERGER PAINTS INDIA 43D 27-Mar-15 99.5398 7.6704 1 35 99.5398 7.6704 INE514E14HR6 EXIM 53D 27-Mar-15 99.6168 7.8003 1 5 99.6168 7.8003 INE532F14RD4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 80D 27-Mar-15 99.4762 8.7361 1 5 99.4762 8.7361 INE804I14JE6 ECL FIN 32D 31-Mar-15 99.5052 8.2500 1 150 99.5052 8.2500 INE532F14RW4 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 34D 31-Mar-15 99.4158 8.2495 1 75 99.4158 8.2495 INE978J14AL0 TURQUOISE INVEST 88D 10-Apr-15 99.0812 9.4020 1 4 99.0812 9.4020 INE804I14JD8 ECL FIN 60D 27-Apr-15 98.6505 10.1899 1 5 98.6505 10.1899 INE532F14RU8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 68D 29-Apr-15 98.4645 10.3490 1 5 98.4645 10.3490 INE975F14EH4 KOTAK MAH INVEST 151D 4-May-15 98.5634 9.5000 1 5 98.5634 9.5000 INE849D14EO2 ICICI SEC PD 89D 6-May-15 98.5058 8.9299 1 100 98.5058 8.9299 INE202B14CO2 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 94D 11-May-15 98.3198 9.3098 1 100 98.3198 9.3098 INE532F14RX2 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 80D 15-May-15 98.1577 9.6487 1 100 98.1577 9.6487 INE308L14811 KARVY FIN SERV 270D 19-May-15 97.6264 11.8324 1 25 97.6264 11.8324 INE694L14AG9 TALWANDI SABO 88D 22-May-15 98.1155 8.9879 1 100 98.1155 8.9879 INE916D14SX0 KOTAK MAH PRIME 364D 25-May-15 98.0376 9.0199 1 5 98.0376 9.0199 INE274G14666 INDIABULLS SECURITIES 28-May-15 97.7570 9.9700 1 50 97.7570 9.9700 INE660A14LC9 SUNDARAM FIN 365D 5-Jun-15 97.7866 8.9802 1 35 97.7866 8.9802 INE306N14CQ1 TATA CAP FIN SERV 364D 10-Jun-15 97.7583 8.9998 1 20 97.7583 8.9998 INE296A14HW8 BAJAJ FIN 365D 16-Jun-15 97.5285 8.9802 1 15 97.5285 8.9802 INE704I14205 BARCLAYS INVEST 364D 3-Dec-15 93.3309 9.5537 1 25 93.3309 9.5537 INE651J14032 FICS CONSULTANCY 365D 5-Feb-16 91.7065 9.7949 1 25 91.7065 9.7949 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com