Apr 17 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE532F14RM5 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 74D 20-Apr-15 99.9302 8.4983 2 95 99.9302 8.4983 INE976I14IK1 TATA CAP 83D 20-Apr-15 99.9347 7.9500 2 81 99.9347 7.9500 INE233A14EP2 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 91D 20-Apr-15 99.9359 7.8038 1 30 99.9359 7.8038 INE205A14BQ4 SESA STERLITE 12D 20-Apr-15 99.9347 7.9500 1 25 99.9347 7.9500 INE557F14CY9 NATIONAL HOUSING BK 17D 23-Apr-15 99.8714 7.8327 11 257.3 99.8717 7.8149 INE849D14EN4 ICICI SEC PD 89D 29-Apr-15 99.7246 8.3999 4 215 99.7246 8.3999 INE804I14JL1 ECL FIN 24D 30-Apr-15 99.7117 8.1180 3 200 99.7070 8.2507 INE532F14ST8 EDELWEISS FIN SERV 24D 30-Apr-15 99.7126 8.0916 4 195 99.7070 8.2507 INE531F14BL3 EDELWEISS SECURITIES 24D30-Apr-15 99.7073 8.2433 2 175 99.7070 8.2507 INE523E14LR9 L T FIN 357D 30-Apr-15 99.7704 8.3997 1 135 99.7704 8.3997 INE523E14LR9 L T FIN 357D 30-Apr-15 99.7106 8.1490 1 100 99.7106 8.1490 INE691I14BR6 L T INFRAST FIN 23D 30-Apr-15 99.7106 8.1490 1 100 99.7106 8.1490 INE245A14255 THE TATA POWER 87D 7-May-15 99.5234 8.7396 1 150 99.5234 8.7396 INE514E14IC6 EXIM 70D 5-Jun-15 98.9309 8.0498 3 100 98.9309 8.0498 INE069A14FT9 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 60D 5-Jun-15 98.9858 8.1299 1 5 98.9858 8.1299 INE556F14AK4 SIDBI 90D 8-Jun-15 98.9309 8.0498 1 100 98.9309 8.0498 INE081A14189 TATA STEEL 75D 29-Jun-15 98.4310 7.9701 1 100 98.4310 7.9701 INE001A14MJ9 HDFC 364D 26-Feb-16 93.1358 8.5400 1 25 93.1358 8.5400 INE001A14MN1 HDFC 364D 10-Mar-16 92.8727 8.5400 1 25 92.8727 8.5400 INE556F14AS7 SIDBI 364D 24-Mar-16 92.8029 8.3501 1 100 92.8029 8.3501 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com