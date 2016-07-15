Jul 15 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE657N14GT2 EDELWEISS COMM. 20D 20-Jul-16 99.8773 8.9681 2 300 99.8773 8.9681 INE261F14AL9 NABARD 74D 29-Jul-16 99.7513 6.5001 1 25 99.7513 6.5001 INE033L14CR3 TATA CAP HOUSING 364D 29-Jul-16 99.7895 6.9995 1 5 99.7895 6.9995 INE572E14AE7 PNB HOUSING FIN 63D 29-Jul-16 99.7895 6.9995 1 5 99.7895 6.9995 INE110L14977 RELIANCE JIO INFO. 62D 1-Aug-16 99.6935 6.6010 2 100 99.6935 6.6010 INE774D14KC4 MAH AND MAH FIN 91D 1-Aug-16 99.6637 7.2449 1 3 99.6637 7.2449 INE020B14383 REC 88D 12-Aug-16 99.5568 6.4995 1 5 99.5568 6.4995 INE836B14010 SATIN CREDITCARE 364D 18-Aug-16 99.1951 8.7110 1 50 99.1951 8.7110 INE008I14EV9 COX AND KINGS 84D 19-Aug-16 99.2186 8.2131 1 2.6 99.2186 8.2131 INE916D14VS4 KOTAK MAH PRIME 364D 26-Aug-16 99.2010 6.9996 1 75 99.2010 6.9996 INE202B14HN3 DEWAN HOUSING FIN 88D 2-Sep-16 99.0453 7.1801 1 100 99.0453 7.1801 INE423A14845 ADANI ENTERPRISES 60D 2-Sep-16 98.6468 10.2182 1 50 98.6468 10.2182 INE958G14TB9 RELIGARE FINVEST 60D 9-Sep-16 98.7285 8.3942 1 10 98.7285 8.3942 INE155A14JT8 TATA MOTORS 87D 9-Sep-16 99.0223 6.7997 1 5 99.0223 6.7997 INE280A14179 TITAN COMPANY 60D 12-Sep-16 98.8022 7.5000 3 150 98.8022 7.5000 INE069A14HH0 ADITYA BIRLA NUVO 62D 12-Sep-16 98.8022 7.5000 4 150 98.8022 7.5000 INE404K14AU6 SHAPOORJI PALLONJI 332D15-Sep-16 98.7744 7.3048 1 130 98.7744 7.3048 INE110L14AE1 RELIANCE JIO INFO. 90D 21-Sep-16 98.7999 6.5200 2 75 98.7999 6.5200 INE233A14HP5 GODREJ INDUSTRIES 90D 27-Sep-16 98.6954 6.5199 1 25 98.6954 6.5199 INE660A14OO8 SUNDARAM FIN 139D 28-Sep-16 98.5820 7.0002 1 25 98.5820 7.0002 INE094O14753 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 29-Sep-16 98.5059 7.2844 1 40 98.5059 7.2844 INE296A14KD2 BAJAJ FIN 92D 30-Sep-16 98.5550 6.9501 2 100 98.5550 6.9501 INE959P14127 SURAKSHA REALTY 116D 10-Oct-16 98.1254 8.0149 1 50 98.1254 8.0149 INE267A14069 HINDUSTAN ZINC 230D 29-Nov-16 97.4862 6.8700 1 50 97.4862 6.8700 INE245A14495 THE TATA POWER 175D 29-Nov-16 97.5469 6.8500 2 50 97.5469 6.8500 INE020E14GN5 STCI FIN 179D 2-Dec-16 96.9129 8.3049 1 10 96.9129 8.3049 INE660N14548 S. D. CORPORATION 322D 27-Dec-16 96.1783 8.7900 1 0.5 96.1783 8.7900 INE261F14AQ8 NABARD 203D 31-Jan-17 96.3162 6.9801 2 160 96.3162 6.9801 INE261F14AQ8 NABARD 203D 31-Jan-17 96.3695 6.9800 1 75 96.3695 6.9800 INE001A14OQ0 HDFC 364D 6-Feb-17 95.8352 7.7001 1 75 95.8352 7.7001 INE657N14FL1 EDELWEISS COMM. 364D 22-Mar-17 94.3640 8.7200 1 25 94.3640 8.7200 INE094O14910 DAIMLER FIN SERV 364D 26-May-17 93.2182 8.4300 1 25 93.2182 8.4300 =============================================================================================== *: Crores Note: F-TRAC Reporting Platform for CP shifted to CDSIL w.e.f. 2-Jun-2014. Reporting procedure remains the same. CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals Page : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals RICS : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com