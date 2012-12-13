MUMBAI Dec 13 India's ITC slumped as much as 3.9 percent on Thursday after FTSE lowered its free float weighting for the cigarette maker in its global equity index series, according to the web site of the index provider.

The changes, which are effecting as of the close of trade on Dec. 21, would impact passive trackers of FTSE indexes. Citigroup said in a note the change in free float weighting could lead to selling of 36 million shares in ITC, amounting to $200 million.

FTSE also increased Kotak Mahindra Bank's free float weighting to 35 percent from 33 percent and IndusInd Bank's to 49 percent from 24 percent.

ITC shares were down 3.7 percent as of 0602 GMT, but IndusInd Bank gained 2.3 percent. Kotak Mahindra was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)