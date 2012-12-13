MUMBAI Dec 13 India's ITC slumped as
much as 3.9 percent on Thursday after FTSE lowered its free
float weighting for the cigarette maker in its global equity
index series, according to the web site of the index provider.
The changes, which are effecting as of the close of trade on
Dec. 21, would impact passive trackers of FTSE indexes.
Citigroup said in a note the change in free float weighting
could lead to selling of 36 million shares in ITC, amounting to
$200 million.
FTSE also increased Kotak Mahindra Bank's free
float weighting to 35 percent from 33 percent and IndusInd
Bank's to 49 percent from 24 percent.
ITC shares were down 3.7 percent as of 0602 GMT, but
IndusInd Bank gained 2.3 percent. Kotak Mahindra was down 0.2
percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra)