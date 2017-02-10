A worker uses a card machine to receive payment from a motorcyclist at a fuel station in Kolkata, India, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI, India's fuel demand fell 4.5 percent in January compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.52 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 0.6 percent lower from a year earlier at 1.81 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 16.4 percent to 1.98 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 5.8 percent to 1.10 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 10.9 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 10.7 percent in January.

(Reporting by NEW DELHI newsroom)