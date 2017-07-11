FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's fuel demand rose 0.4 percent in June
July 11, 2017 / 12:04 PM / a day ago

India's fuel demand rose 0.4 percent in June

1 Min Read

An employee stands next to a fuel pump at a fuel station in New Delhi, March 7, 2016.Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's fuel demand rose 0.4 percent in June compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.54 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 11.9 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.07 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 15.9 percent to 1.87 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 4.3 percent to 1.09 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 5.3 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 12.9 percent in June.

Reporting by NEW DELHI newsroom

