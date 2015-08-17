Fuel pumps are seen at a Bharat Petroleum gas station in Mumbai January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI India's fuel consumption rose an annual 5.52 percent in July, driven by higher petrol sales which reflected a surge in passenger vehicles sales, government data showed.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.03 million tonnes last month, data posted on the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

India ended subsidies on diesel sales in October and since then regular changes in retail prices have narrowed the pricing gap with gasoline, boosting demand for petrol-driven cheaper vehicles.

Local diesel sales last month declined to the lowest since October at 5.7 million tonnes, a fall of 0.55 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Diesel demand also waned as market-driven prices ended its role as a substitute to fuel oil, demand for which rose 25.4 percent in July.

Last month improved monsoon rains and electricity supply also dented sales of diesel, widely used by farmers for running gensets to irrigate farm lands.

Sales of gasoline, widely used for transportation, surged 12.9 percent from a year earlier, depicting an 11.43 percent rise in passenger vehicle sales.

Local cooking gas sales surged an annual 10.4 percent on improved supplies aimed at curbing use of kerosene, demand for which fell 2.52 percent.

Naphtha consumption rose about 15.3 percent as a new plant, operated by ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd, started operation in southern India.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)