A vehicle waits to be filled up with diesel at a petrol station in New Delhi, India, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

India's fuel demand rose 3.9 percent in July compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.92 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 14.7 percent higher from a year earlier at 1.92 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 8.8 percent to 1.71 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 6.3 percent to 1.10 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 0.7 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged up 6.5 percent in July.

(Reporting by NEW DELHI newsroom)