* Diesel demand skids 0.55 pct y/y, gasoline surges 12.9 pct
* Fuel oil consumption rises 25.4 pct y/y
NEW DELHI Aug 17 India's fuel consumption rose
an annual 5.52 percent in July, driven by higher gasoline sales
which reflected a surge in passenger vehicles sales, government
data showed.
Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.03
million tonnes last month, data posted on the website of the
Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.
India ended subsidies on diesel sales in October and since
then regular changes in retail prices have narrowed the pricing
gap with gasoline, boosting demand for petrol-driven cheaper
vehicles.
Local diesel sales last month declined to the lowest since
October at 5.7 million tonnes, a fall of 0.55 percent from a
year earlier, the data showed.
Diesel demand also waned as market-driven prices ended its
role as a substitute to fuel oil, demand for which rose 25.4
percent in July.
Last month improved monsoon rains and electricity supply
also dented sales of diesel, widely used by farmers for running
gensets to irrigate farm lands.
Sales of gasoline, widely used for transportation, surged
12.9 percent from a year earlier, depicting an 11.43 percent
rise in passenger vehicle sales.
Local cooking gas sales surged an annual 10.4 percent on
improved supplies aimed at curbing use of kerosene, demand for
which fell 2.52 percent.
Naphtha consumption rose about 15.3 percent as a new plant,
operated by ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd, started operation
in southern India.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)