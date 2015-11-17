* Oct fuel demand up 17.5 pct ahead of festivities
* Diesel use up 16.3 pct, gasoline sales up 14.5 pct
NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's annual fuel demand in
October surged at its fastest pace in nearly 12 years driven by
higher sales of gasoil and gasoline ahead of festival season in
Asia's third-largest economy.
Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 17.5 percent
in October from a year ago, the biggest jump since April 2004,
according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell
(PPAC) of the oil ministry.
India last month consumed 15.2 million tonnes of refined oil
products, the data showed, with gasoil sales rising to their
highest level in five months.
Consumption of gasoil or diesel, which makes up about 40
percent of refined fuels used in India, rose 16.3 percent to
6.34 million tonnes. Campaigning ahead of an election in the
eastern Bihar state also fuelled diesel demand last month.
Sales of gasoline climbed 14.5 percent to 1.85 million
tonnes from a year earlier on robust passenger vehicles sales in
the month.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased
12.5 percent to 1.69 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose
31.32 percent to 1.05 million tonnes.
Construction activity also likely rose due to drier
conditions with the data showing sales of bitumen, used for
making roads, were 64.99 percent higher, while fuel oil use was
up 27.98 percent in October.
