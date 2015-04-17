NEW DELHI, April 17 India's local fuel demand slowed to 1.4 percent in March from a year earlier after a robust growth in the previous month as consumption of diesel and other industrial fuels eased, government data showed on Friday.

Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest consumer, totalled about 14.48 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

The South Asian nation's annual local oil product sales rose 9.3 percent in February, the highest growth since January 2013.

Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 3.3 percent as improved power generation curbed demand for the fuel.

Gasoline sales rose 13.1 percent in March compared with a year earlier, the data showed.

Consumption of refined fuel rose 4.2 percent in the last fiscal year to March 31 to about 165 million tonnes, the data showed.

Gasoil demand rose 1.5 percent during the year, while gasoline use jumped 11.4 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)