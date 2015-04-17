NEW DELHI, April 17 India's local fuel demand
slowed to 1.4 percent in March from a year earlier after a
robust growth in the previous month as consumption of diesel and
other industrial fuels eased, government data showed on Friday.
Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the
world's fourth-largest consumer, totalled about 14.48 million
tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning
and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.
The South Asian nation's annual local oil product sales rose
9.3 percent in February, the highest growth since January 2013.
Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of
local fuel sales, declined 3.3 percent as improved power
generation curbed demand for the fuel.
Gasoline sales rose 13.1 percent in March compared with
a year earlier, the data showed.
Consumption of refined fuel rose 4.2 percent in the last
fiscal year to March 31 to about 165 million tonnes, the data
showed.
Gasoil demand rose 1.5 percent during the year, while
gasoline use jumped 11.4 percent, the data showed.
