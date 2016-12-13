A worker fills diesel in a car as he holds 500 Indian rupee banknotes at a fuel station in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI India's fuel demand rose 12.1 percent in November compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.64 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 14.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.03 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 16.5 percent to 1.88 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 6.9 percent to 1.08 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 23.3 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 12.6 percent in November.