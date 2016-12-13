Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW DELHI India's fuel demand rose 12.1 percent in November compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.64 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 14.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.03 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 16.5 percent to 1.88 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 6.9 percent to 1.08 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 23.3 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 12.6 percent in November.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.