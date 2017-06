NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India will have to hike the price of heaviliy subsidised fuels such as diesel in the short term, Oil Minister Jaipal Reddy told reporters on Tuesday, but added the issue is not listed on the agenda of a cabinet committee meeting later in the day.

Shares of state-run oil marketing companies rose on Tuesday on media reports that the cabinet panel will look into a potential hike in fuel prices. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nidhi Verma)