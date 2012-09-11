(Adds oil ministry comment, detail)
By Nidhi Verma and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India will have to raise the
price of heavily subsidised fuels such as diesel, Oil Minister
Jaipal Reddy said, indicating that hikes could be announced
within a week.
The finance and oil ministries have been lobbying hard for
an increase in prices of fuel, warning the cabinet that time was
running out to avert a fiscal disaster and a sovereign credit
downgrade to junk by global rating agencies.
"However painful and difficult an increase in the prices of
oil products may be, an increase is unavoidable," Reddy told
reporters after meeting the finance minister. "To what extent
can the consumers take it is another matter."
Reddy said the issue was unlikely to be decided on at a
cabinet committee meeting later in the day, but the increase
could come on Tuesday "or week from now."
Lowering the government's subsidy burden is key to improving
India's fiscal outlook, while state-owned companies, which also
help subsidise fuel prices, could see profit margins improve.
Analysts say state-run oil marketing companies sell diesel at a
loss of 17 rupees a litre, kerosene at 32 rupees a litre and
domestic LPG at 347 rupees per cylinder.
The government, struggling with graft charges over
allocation of coal blocks, has delayed the hike in fuel prices,
fearing a strong backlash from its allies and opposition parties
ahead of state elections later this year.
Ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's have warned
that a widening deficit has put India at risk of becoming the
first in the BRICs group to lose its investment grade. The
others in the group are Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.
Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said the
government planned to take corrective steps to rein in the
deficit, which private economists warn will reach 6 percent of
gross domestic product this fiscal year.
"Pain will be felt by everyone," he said.
