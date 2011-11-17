NEW DELHI Nov 17 A ministers' panel to consider raising prices of subsidised fuels -- diesel, kerosene and cooking gas -- is unlikely to meet this month, an oil ministry source said on Thursday, as the winter session of parliament commences on Nov. 22.

"There is no meeting scheduled," the source told reporters.

The oil firms are likely to suffer a revenue loss of 1.3 trillion rupees on their sales of subsidised fuels in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2012.

In June last year, India allowed state-run fuel retailers to fix the prices of gasoline, but continue to control prices of other fuels. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)