NEW DELHI May 28 India has no immediate plans to raise the retail prices of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said Monday.

"I am not touching (the prices of) diesel, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) or kerosene," Reddy said, adding, no date has yet been fixed for a meeting of a ministerial panel to review the prices of the three subsidised fuel.

India's state-owned oil fuel retailer announced an 11 percent hike last week after a six-month freeze on rises, seeking to recover losses from higher global oil prices and a plunging rupee that have deepened the country's trade deficit.

Reddy said his ministry has recommended raising the factory gate tax on diesel-driven vehicles to curb the growing consumption of the fuel, currently sold at substantially cheaper prices than petrol. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)