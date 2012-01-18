NEW DELHI Jan 18 Fuel prices in India are unlikely to rise as there are elections coming up in several states in the country, an oil ministry source said on Wednesday.

India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will hold an election in February. Elections are also due to be held in some other states, including Punjab.

The Indian government caps prices of cooking gas and diesel, the most common fuel for transport and its large farm sector, to protect the poor and control inflation, but petrol prices were deregulated in 2010.

The source also said the Finance Ministry is considering a new fuel subsidy sharing formula.

