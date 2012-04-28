BATHINDA, India, April 28 India needs to set
appropriate retail prices for refined fuels, the country's
premier said on Saturday, after retailers threatened to hike
gasoline prices unless the government compensates them for
losses incurred for selling below cost.
India's state-run refiners sell cooking gas, kerosene and
diesel at below-market prices set by the government to assist
the country's poor and control inflation. But retailers who sell
refined fuels threatened to hike gasoline prices this month in
the face of mounting losses.
Refiners were given freedom to fix their own gasoline prices
in June 2010, but have not raised the price of the fuel since
December 2011 despite sharp increases in global oil prices
.
India imports about 80 percent of its oil needs.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ed Lane)