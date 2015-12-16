NEW DELHI Dec 16 India on Wednesday raised factory gate duty on diesel by 1.17 rupees ($0.0175) per litre and on gasoline by 30 paise per litre, local media reported.

The hike seeks to take advantage of a slump in global crude oil prices to shore up government revenues without stoking inflation.

Television channel CNBC-TV18 reported quoting Finance Minister Arun Jaitley that the latest increase will help collect 25 billion rupees.

Earlier, state-run Indian Oil Corp has decreased the price of diesel by about 1 percent and that of gasoline by 0.8 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices.

