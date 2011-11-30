Nov 30 Indian state-run fuel retailers will cut gasoline prices by about 1.2 percent from Thursday, an Indian Oil Corp statement on Wednesday. Following are revisions since 2000 in the retail prices of four key petroleum products as charged by Indian Oil Corp in the Indian capital city of New Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per cylinder of 14.2 kg. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Jan 15 2000 25.94 -- 14.04 -- Mar 23 2000 -- 5.55 -- 196.55 Apr 03 2000* 26.07 -- -- -- Sep 30 2000 28.44 8.35 16.55 232.25 Nov 03 2000** 28.70 -- -- -- Nov 22 2000 -- 7.35 -- 222.25 Mar 03 2001*** -- -- 17.06 -- Jan 12 2002 27.54 -- 17.09 -- Mar 01 2002 26.54 8.98 16.59 259.95 Mar 17 2002 -- -- -- 240.45 Jun 04 2002 28.94 -- 17.99 -- Jun 16 2002 29.18 -- 18.23 -- Aug 16 2002 29.00 -- 18.05 -- Sep 01 2002 29.20 -- 18.34 -- Sep 16 2002 29.66 -- 18.68 -- Oct 01 2002 29.91 -- 18.91 -- Oct 17 2002 30.24 -- 19.23 -- Nov 01 2002 30.26 -- 19.25 241.20 Nov 16 2002 29.57 -- 18.57 -- Dec 01 2002 28.91 -- 18.06 -- Jan 03 2003 29.93 -- 19.07 -- Jan 16 2003 30.33 -- 19.47 -- Feb 01 2003 30.71 -- 19.84 -- Mar 01 2003 32.10 -- 21.21 -- Mar 16 2003 33.49 -- 22.12 -- Apr 16 2003 32.49 -- 21.12 -- Apr 27 2003 31.49 -- 20.12 -- May 01 2003 31.50 -- 20.13 -- May 16 2003 30.40 -- 19.18 -- Jun 01 2003 30.30 -- 19.08 -- Jun 26 2003 -- 9.01 -- -- Sep 01 2003 32.40 -- 20.33 -- Oct 01 2003 -- -- -- 241.60 Oct 16 2003 31.70 -- 19.73 -- Dec 16 2003 32.70 -- 20.73 -- Jan 01 2004 33.70 -- 21.73 -- Mar 01 2004 33.71 -- 21.74 -- Jun 16 2004 35.71 -- 22.74 261.60 Aug 01 2004 36.81 -- 24.16 -- Nov 05 2004 39.00 -- 26.28 281.60 Nov 16 2004 37.84 -- -- -- Jun 21 2005 40.49 -- 28.45 -- Jun 25 2005 -- 9.08 -- -- Sep 07 2005 43.49 -- 30.45 -- Apr 01 2006 43.51 -- 30.47 -- May 25 2006 -- 9.09 -- -- Jun 06 2006 47.51 -- 32.47 -- Nov 30 2006 44.85 -- 31.25 -- Feb 16 2007 42.85 -- 30.25 -- Mar 01 2007 42.85 -- 30.25 -- Jun 06 2007 43.52 -- 30.48 -- Sep 27 2007 -- 9.16 -- -- Feb 15 2008 45.52 -- 31.76 -- May 24 2008 45.56 -- 31.80 -- Jun 05 2008 50.56 -- 34.80 346.30# Jul 18 2008 50.62 -- 34.86 -- Sep 12 2008 -- 9.22 -- -- Dec 06 2008 45.62 -- 32.86 -- Jan 29 2009 40.62 -- 30.86 279.70 Jul 02 2009 44.63 -- 32.87 281.20 Sep 08 2009 -- 9.23 -- -- Oct 27 2009 44.72 -- 32.92 -- Jan 13 2010 -- 9.32 -- -- Feb 27 2010 47.43 -- 35.47 -- Apr 01 2010## 47.93 -- 38.10@ 310.35@ Jun 26 2010 51.43 12.32 40.10 345.35 Jul 01 2010 51.45 12.32 40.12 345.35 Jul 20 2010 51.45 12.32 37.62@@ 345.35 Sep 08 2010 51.56 -- 37.71 -- Sep 21 2010 51.83 -- -- -- Oct 17 2010 52.59 -- -- -- Nov 02 2010 -- -- 37.75 -- Nov 09 2010 52.91 -- -- -- Dec 16 2010 55.87 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jun 25 2011 63.37 14.83 41.13 395.35 Jun 28 2011### -- -- 40.75 -- Jul 01 2011 63.70 -- 40.91 399.26 Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- * Petrol with 0.05 percent sulphur introduced. ** Petrol with 0.05 percent sulphur and 1 percent benzene introduced. *** Diesel with 0.05 percent sulphur introduced in adjoining areas to Delhi. # Effective retail price was 304.70 rupees per cylinder from June 9, 2008 as the Delhi state government provided a subsidy of 40 rupees/cylinder. ## Petrol and diesel with 0.005 percent sulphur introduced, leading to a marginal increase in retail prices. ### Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor at 355.55 rupees. @ Price increase due to increase in local levies. @@ Prices reduced in Delhi due to reduction in local levies. ($1=52.2 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)