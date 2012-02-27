* MRPL sells 80,000T, Apr 3-5 loading, to Astra at flat/+$1

* IOC sells 15,000T, Mar 9-11 lifting, to Gunvor at -$14/-$15

* March-arrival Indian volumes at 14-mth high of 500-550KT (Adds details, market comments, background)

By Yaw Yan Chong

SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Two fuel oil cargoes from Indian refiners totalling 95,000 tonnes for loading in March and April were sold at six-month-low prices via tenders, traders said on Monday.

The lower prices are a signal that demand for low-density fuel oil is likely to remain weak due to high crude oil prices, they added.

"Players had still expected a quick rebound once flat price levels drop, believing that the market was still structurally the same, as when it held at the extraordinarily-strong levels for 3-4 months up till last month," a Singapore-based Western trader said.

"It would not seem to be the case now and these two tenders are the clearest evidence of that."

Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold the first parcel -- 80,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst) for April 3-5 loading from New Mangalore -- to Astra Oil at parity to a premium of $1.00 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, down from $6.00-$7.00 previously.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) sold the second lot, 15,000 tonnes of 180-cst, for March 9-11 lifting from Haldia, to Gunvor at a discount of $14.00-$15.00 a tonne to spot quotes, FOB, down from minus $6.00-$7.00 previously.

Fixed-price levels for the benchmark 180-cst grade were above $700.00 a tonne since late January, exceeding three-year highs in the past three sessions, and closing at $750.13 last Friday, driven mainly by surging Brent prices.

The market has also been well supplied, with March-arrival volumes from India heavy at 500,000-550,000 tonnes, the most since January 2011 and up from last year's monthly average of between 330,000 and 340,000 tonnes, Reuters data showed.

More than half of these heavy Western supplies were straight-run fuel oil for the Chinese refining feedstock market and low-sulphur cargoes for the Japanese utility market as direct-burning fuel.

But Chinese demand, which has been strong for the past 2-3 months, has all but dried up, as refining margins for its smaller, private refiners have turned negative.

Demand from the Asian marine fuels market has also eased, as spiralling fuel costs pushed many shippers into the red, forcing them to buy only the minimum amount of bunker fuel needed for their fleet to move from one port to the next. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)