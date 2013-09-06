(Repeats to more subscribers)
NEW DELHI, Sept 6 India's oil minister will
announce plans for lowering fuel consumption on Sept. 16,
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid said on Friday, in a bid cut
the country's import bill amid a sharp fall in the rupee.
Asia's third-largest economy could announce a steep hike in
diesel prices later this month as it looks at measures to cut
oil costs by nearly $20 billion after the rupee's slide has left
India facing an oil bill potentially 50 percent higher than on
May 1.
"No matter what happens, we will have to cut down on fuel
consumption," Khurshid told business channel CNBC TV18. "You
can't keep subsiding costs of fuel and not restrict the use of
the fuel."
Khurshid said increasingly people are realising the
"inevitability" of moving away from government-controlled
prices.
"That's beginning to happen, but has political
implications," he said.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)