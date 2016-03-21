Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
India's oil imports in February increased by 29.93 percent year on year to 4.27 million barrels per day (bpd), or 16.88 million tonnes, government data showed.
Overseas purchases of oil products were 17.69 percent higher, while exports rose 21.25 percent, the data showed.
India's annual fuel demand rose 11.7 percent in February and the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell expects gasoline demand to grow to 24.2 million tonnes (560,000 bpd) in the 2016/17 financial year, up more than 12 percent from the 21.5 million tonnes estimated for 2015/16. February had 29 days this year.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by David Goodman)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.