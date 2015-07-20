July 20 India's oil imports in June fell about 6.01 percent to about 3.72 million barrels per day from a year earlier, government data showed.

Imports of oil products rose 14.92 percent, while exports declined about 29.23 percent.

India's annual fuel demand rose 2.83 percent in June but it slowed compared to the previous month as better monsoon and improved power supply crimped demand for fuels.

Local oil product sales, a proxy for domestic oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, rose to 14.4 million tonnes in June, data posted on Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed.

PPAC has revised fuel consumption data for May leading to an annual 3.66 percent jump in demand during the month.

The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. --------------------------------------------------------------

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ----------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APR MAR JUNE MAY APR MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.29 6.45 6.49 5.88 6.14 6.48 5.93 6.08 Petrol 1.77 1.83 1.78 1.68 1.61 1.68 1.50 1.49 LPG 1.49 1.51 1.48 1.61 1.35 1.42 1.35 1.53 Naphtha 0.89 1.30 0.94 1.05 0.95 1.01 0.87 0.98 Jet Fuel 0.47 0.50 0.47 0.49 0.45 0.48 0.46 0.49 Kerosene 0.57 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.58 0.59 Fuel Oil 0.49 0.48 0.48 0.51 0.51 0.53 0.45 0.58 Bitumen 0.42 0.54 0.55 0.58 0.52 0.56 0.57 0.66 All* 14.40 15.19 14.70 14.48 14.01 14.65 13.44 14.29

----------------------------------------------------------------

REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ----------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APR MAR JUNE MAY APR MAR ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Petrol 0.17 0.15 0.12 0.04 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.65 0.82 0.68 0.84 0.56 0.63 0.66 0.55 Naphtha 0.10 0.11 0.08 0.12 0.07 0.08 0.05 0.02 Kerosene 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.09 0.02 0.06 0.13 0.16 0.17 0.18 All* 1.86 2.01 1.90 1.89 1.62 1.63 1.52 1.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 CRUDE OIL JUNE MAY APR MAR JUNE MAY APR MAR IMPORTS 15.24 17.45 15.53 16.49 16.21 14.91 16.90 14.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------

EXPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APR MAR JUNE MAY APR MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.47 1.50 1.37 1.81 2.16 2.01 1.74 2.50 Petrol 1.14 1.34 0.93 1.07 1.40 1.46 1.20 1.54 Naphtha 0.62 0.49 0.58 0.44 0.69 0.52 0.54 0.68 Jet Fuel 0.20 0.26 0.15 0.56 0.33 0.40 0.23 0.50 Fuel Oil 0.13 0.50 0.36 0.37 0.33 0.49 0.36 0.50 All* 3.75 4.54 3.74 4.86 5.30 5.20 4.46 6.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)