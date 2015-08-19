(Corrects headline to say imports jump 24.7 pct, not fall 6 pct)

Aug 19 India's oil imports in July jumped 24.7 percent to about 4.19 million barrels per day from a year earlier, government data showed.

Imports of oil products leaped 27.5 percent, while exports rose 18.2 percent.

Fuel consumption rose an annual 5.52 percent in July, driven by higher gasoline sales which reflected a surge in passenger vehicles sales, government data showed.

Local oil product sales, a proxy for domestic oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, rose to 14.03 million tonnes in July, data posted on Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed.

PPAC has revised fuel consumption data for May leading to an annual 3.15 percent jump in demand during the month.

The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. --------------------------------------------------------------

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ----------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.71 6.30 6.44 6.49 5.74 6.14 6.48 5.93

Petrol 1.67 1.77 1.83 1.78 1.48 1.61 1.68 1.50

LPG 1.58 1.49 1.50 1.48 1.43 1.35 1.42 1.35

Naphtha 1.14 0.89 1.24 0.94 0.99 0.95 1.01 0.87

Jet Fuel 0.47 0.47 0.50 0.47 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.46

Kerosene 0.58 0.57 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.58

Fuel Oil 0.55 0.49 0.54 0.48 0.44 0.51 0.53 0.45

Bitumen 0.28 0.42 0.57 0.55 0.24 0.52 0.56 0.57

All* 14.03 14.45 15.53 14.71 13.30 14.01 14.65 13.44

----------------------------------------------------------------

REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ----------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.14 0.17 0.16 0.12 0.14 0.06 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.71 0.65 0.81 0.68 0.72 0.56 0.63 0.66 Naphtha 0.23 0.18 0.35 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.05 Kerosene 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.26 0.13 0.02 0.02 0.13 0.16 0.17 All* 2.25 2.36 2.62 1.90 1.77 1.62 1.63 1.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 CRUDE OIL JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR IMPORTS 17.73 15.62 17.45 15.53 14.22 16.21 14.91 16.90 ---------------------------------------------------------------

EXPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APR JULY JUNE MAY APR --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 2.18 1.81 1.50 1.37 1.35 2.16 2.01 1.74 Petrol 1.36 1.29 1.34 0.93 1.24 1.40 1.46 1.20 Naphtha 0.68 0.61 0.49 0.58 0.58 0.69 0.52 0.54 Jet Fuel 0.50 0.38 0.26 0.15 0.40 0.33 0.40 0.23 Fuel Oil 0.16 0.13 0.50 0.36 0.46 0.33 0.49 0.36 All* 5.23 4.52 4.54 3.74 4.43 5.30 5.20 4.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma NEW DELHI; Editing by Krishna N. Das)