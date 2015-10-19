Oct 19 India's oil imports in September fell 2.15 percent from a year earlier to 3.82 million barrels per day or 15.65 million tonnes, government data showed. Imports of oil products rose 8.75 percent, while exports fell 17.43 percent. India's fuel demand last month rose at the fastest pace in more than a decade, providing further evidence of a pick-up in industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy. The data for imports and exports is preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 PRODUCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP AUG JULY JUNE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.89 5.44 5.71 6.30 4.90 5.12 5.74 6.14 Petrol 1.88 1.77 1.67 1.77 1.50 1.60 1.48 1.61 LPG 1.61 1.55 1.58 1.48 1.55 1.44 1.42 1.35 Naphtha 1.15 1.13 1.17 1.03 0.83 0.96 0.99 0.95 Jet Fuel 0.49 0.49 0.50 0.49 0.48 0.48 0.47 0.45 Kerosene 0.56 0.57 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.60 Fuel Oil 0.59 0.55 0.54 0.51 0.55 0.56 0.44 0.51 Bitumen 0.33 0.27 0.28 0.45 0.22 0.17 0.24 0.49 All* 14.70 14.04 14.35 14.74 12.77 12.90 13.29 13.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 PRODUCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP AUG JULY JUNE --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.05 0.00 Petrol 0.05 0.04 0.14 0.17 0.02 0.05 0.14 0.06 LPG 0.66 1.00 0.69 0.65 0.76 0.62 0.71 0.56 Naphtha 0.24 0.28 0.35 0.35 0.06 0.10 0.07 0.07 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.11 0.07 0.05 0.27 0.08 0.11 0.02 0.13 All* 2.14 2.45 2.43 2.45 1.97 1.80 1.80 1.63 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 CRUDE OIL SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP AUG JULY JUNE IMPORTS 15.65 17.24 17.73 15.62 15.99 15.99 14.22 16.21 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 PRODUCT SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP AUG JULY JUNE --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 2.13 2.43 2.18 1.81 2.81 1.87 1.35 2.16 Petrol 1.33 1.54 1.36 1.29 1.28 1.44 1.24 1.40 Naphtha 0.55 0.66 0.68 0.61 0.71 0.57 0.58 0.69 Jet Fuel 0.67 0.59 0.50 0.38 0.61 0.31 0.40 0.33 Fuel Oil 0.29 0.29 0.16 0.13 0.48 0.54 0.46 0.33 All* 5.24 5.92 5.23 4.53 6.35 5.27 4.43 5.30 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)