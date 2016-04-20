April 20 India's oil imports in March rose 8.2 percent on year to 4.22 million barrels per day (bpd), or 17.84 million tonnes, government data showed. Overseas purchases of oil products increased 2.3 percent, while exports rose 11.4 percent, the data showed. India's fuel demand surged to its highest level in at least 15 years in the fiscal year ended March, driven by growing appetite for gasoline-guzzling vehicles and a boost in mining and manufacturing activity. Fuel consumption rose 16.4 percent in March compared with the same month last year. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2014/15 2014/15 2014/15 2014/15 PRODUCT MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC Diesel 6.78 6.41 6.29 6.49 5.89 5.78 5.82 6.15 Petrol 2.05 1.84 1.82 1.82 1.68 1.63 1.63 1.63 LPG 1.84 1.73 1.69 1.79 1.61 1.50 1.62 1.68 Naphtha 1.21 1.07 1.20 1.14 1.18 0.97 0.90 0.90 Jet Fuel 0.56 0.52 0.53 0.55 0.52 0.46 0.50 0.48 Kerosene 0.57 0.56 0.56 0.57 0.59 0.59 0.57 0.60 Fuel Oil 0.70 0.63 0.63 0.52 0.50 0.54 0.52 0.47 Bitumen 0.74 0.65 0.54 0.57 0.63 0.55 0.43 0.48 All* 17.09 15.93 16.14 15.84 14.68 14.25 13.94 14.63 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2014/15 2014/15 2014/15 2014/15 PRODUCT MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC Diesel 0.06 0.07 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.00 0.01 Petrol 0.02 0.00 0.05 0.10 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.73 0.67 0.79 0.78 0.84 0.62 0.71 0.82 Naphtha 0.24 0.23 0.27 0.21 0.33 0.14 0.09 0.05 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.06 0.27 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.03 All* 2.27 2.18 2.84 2.19 2.22 1.82 1.69 1.90 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2014/15 2014/15 2014/15 2014/15 CRUDE OIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC IMPORTS 17.84 16.88 18.13 17.73 16.49 12.99 17.72 16.82 EXPORTS: 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2015/16 2014/15 2014/15 2014/15 2014/15 PRODUCT MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC Diesel 2.18 2.35 2.38 1.78 1.82 2.13 1.98 2.28 Petrol 1.52 1.57 1.50 1.49 1.07 1.25 1.35 1.67 Naphtha 0.68 0.71 0.58 0.70 0.48 0.40 0.65 0.57 Jet Fuel 0.62 0.58 0.69 0.39 0.56 0.49 0.50 0.60 Fuel Oil 0.13 0.24 0.16 0.23 0.37 0.16 0.34 0.46 All* 5.47 5.77 5.62 4.88 4.91 4.75 5.17 5.96 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Tables includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)