(Corrects headline and text to say oil imports fell 2.4 pct y/y, not rose 1.3 pct. Also corrects figures throughout) Aug 18 India's oil imports in July declined about 2.4 percent on year to about 4.01 million barrels per day (bpd), or 17.31 million tonnes, government data showed. Imports of oil products declined 13.2 percent, while exports rose 2.6 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. IMPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APRIL JULY JUNE MAY APRIL Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.22 0.50 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.01 Petrol 0.00 0.04 0.16 0.07 0.13 0.17 0.16 0.12 LPG 0.78 0.77 0.82 0.80 0.69 0.65 0.81 0.68 Naphtha 0.04 0.03 0.22 0.24 0.35 0.35 0.36 0.08 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.04 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.05 0.27 0.14 0.02 All* 2.10 2.14 3.07 3.08 2.42 2.45 2.64 1.90 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 CRUDE OIL JULY JUNE MAY APRIL JULY JUNE MAY APRIL IMPORTS 17.31 17.63 17.53 17.96 17.73 15.62 17.45 15.54 EXPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APRIL JULY JUNE MAY APRIL Diesel 2.37 2.25 1.44 2.12 2.18 1.81 1.50 1.37 Petrol 1.36 1.49 1.56 1.37 1.36 1.29 1.34 0.94 Naphtha 0.67 0.60 0.59 0.49 0.68 0.61 0.49 0.58 Jet Fuel 0.50 0.64 0.60 0.67 0.50 0.38 0.26 0.15 Fuel Oil 0.20 0.18 0.12 0.09 0.16 0.13 0.50 0.36 All* 5.37 5.37 4.60 4.94 5.23 4.53 4.54 3.74 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------- NOTE: * Tables includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)