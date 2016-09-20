Sept 20 India's oil imports in August rose about 9.1
percent year on year to about 4.45 million barrels per day (bpd), or
18.81 million tonnes, government data showed.
Imports of oil products declined 10.1 percent, while exports rose
2.9 percent, the data showed.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private
refiners share numbers at their discretion.
All figures are in million tonnes.
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS:
2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015
PRODUCT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY
Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.22 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
Petrol 0.09 0.00 0.04 0.16 0.04 0.13 0.17 0.16
LPG 0.74 0.80 0.80 0.85 0.99 0.69 0.65 0.81
Naphtha 0.04 0.05 0.24 0.22 0.30 0.35 0.35 0.36
Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00
Fuel Oil 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.27 0.14
All* 2.35 2.24 3.17 3.10 2.62 2.43 2.45 2.64
2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015
CRUDE OIL AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY
IMPORTS 18.81 17.21 17.63 17.53 17.24 17.73 15.62 17.45
EXPORTS:
2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015
PRODUCT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY
Diesel 2.85 2.37 2.25 1.44 2.43 2.18 1.81 1.50
Petrol 1.16 1.37 1.49 1.56 1.54 1.36 1.29 1.34
Naphtha 0.92 0.67 0.60 0.59 0.66 0.68 0.61 0.49
Jet Fuel 0.67 0.50 0.64 0.60 0.59 0.50 0.38 0.26
Fuel Oil 0.31 0.20 0.18 0.12 0.29 0.16 0.13 0.50
All* 6.10 5.37 5.37 4.60 5.92 5.23 4.53 4.54
NOTE:
* Tables includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance
Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery.
* Total may not tally because all items are not included in the
table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous
months have been revised.
