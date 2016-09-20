Sept 20 India's oil imports in August rose about 9.1 percent year on year to about 4.45 million barrels per day (bpd), or 18.81 million tonnes, government data showed. Imports of oil products declined 10.1 percent, while exports rose 2.9 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.22 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 Petrol 0.09 0.00 0.04 0.16 0.04 0.13 0.17 0.16 LPG 0.74 0.80 0.80 0.85 0.99 0.69 0.65 0.81 Naphtha 0.04 0.05 0.24 0.22 0.30 0.35 0.35 0.36 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.05 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.27 0.14 All* 2.35 2.24 3.17 3.10 2.62 2.43 2.45 2.64 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 CRUDE OIL AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY IMPORTS 18.81 17.21 17.63 17.53 17.24 17.73 15.62 17.45 EXPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY Diesel 2.85 2.37 2.25 1.44 2.43 2.18 1.81 1.50 Petrol 1.16 1.37 1.49 1.56 1.54 1.36 1.29 1.34 Naphtha 0.92 0.67 0.60 0.59 0.66 0.68 0.61 0.49 Jet Fuel 0.67 0.50 0.64 0.60 0.59 0.50 0.38 0.26 Fuel Oil 0.31 0.20 0.18 0.12 0.29 0.16 0.13 0.50 All* 6.10 5.37 5.37 4.60 5.92 5.23 4.53 4.54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- --------- NOTE: * Tables includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)