(Corrects exports table column headers to clarify years. No changes to text.) March 22 India's oil imports in January fell 3.3 percent from a year ago to 16.32 million tonnes or 4.27 million barrels per day, while export of oil products declined by about 21 percent, government data showed. Imports of oil products rose 13.7 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. Since 2016 was a leap year, February last year had an extra day. All figures are in million tonnes. 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 CRUDE OIL FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV IMPORTS 16.32 17.45 18.01 18.76 16.88 18.13 17.72 16.64 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 PRODUCTS FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV LPG 1.01 0.90 1.11 1.02 0.80 0.80 0.79 0.72 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.05 0.10 0.03 Naphtha 0.23 0.21 0.24 0.24 0.21 0.23 0.21 0.12 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diesel 0.00 0.16 0.08 0.00 0.07 0.00 0.01 0.01 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.09 0.08 0.09 0.03 0.27 0.05 0.06 All 2.92 2.97 2.79 2.60 2.57 2.93 2.20 2.13 EXPORTS: 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 PRODUCTS FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV Petrol 1.20 1.04 1.01 1.10 1.57 1.50 1.49 1.44 Naphtha 0.53 0.80 0.83 0.69 0.71 0.58 0.70 0.55 Diesel 1.75 1.82 2.20 2.42 2.35 2.38 1.78 2.26 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.09 0.13 0.33 0.23 0.16 0.23 0.19 Jet Fuel 0.49 0.54 0.70 0.56 0.58 0.69 0.39 0.46 All 4.56 5.17 5.33 5.33 5.77 5.62 4.88 5.26 NOTE: * Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised.