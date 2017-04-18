April 18 India's oil imports in March fell 5.2 percent from a year ago to 17.6 million tonnes, while export of oil products increased by about 13 percent, government data showed. Imports of oil products rose nearly 17 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 CRUDE MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC OIL IMPORTS 17.58 16.46 17.45 18.01 18.55 16.88 18.13 17.73 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 PRODUCTS MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC LPG 1.23 1 0.90 1.11 0.75 0.68 0.80 0.79 Petrol 0 0 0 0 0.02 0 0.05 0.1 Naphtha 0.21 0.22 0.09 0.24 0.25 0.21 0.23 0.21 Kerosene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diesel 0 0 0.16 0.09 0.06 0.07 0 0.01 Fuel Oil 0.1 0.07 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.03 0.27 0.05 All 3.17 2.90 2.63 2.79 2.71 2.57 2.93 2.20 EXPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 PRODUCTS MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC Petrol 1.34 1.20 1.04 1.01 1.52 1.57 1.50 1.49 Naphtha 0.85 0.53 0.80 0.83 0.65 0.71 0.58 0.70 Diesel 2.61 1.75 1.82 2.20 2.07 2.35 2.38 1.78 Fuel Oil 0.19 0.05 0.09 0.13 0.13 0.24 0.16 0.23 Jet Fuel 0.72 0.49 0.54 0.7 0.72 0.58 0.69 0.39 All 6.07 4.56 5.17 5.33 5.37 5.77 5.62 4.88 NOTE: * Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)