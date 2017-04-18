April 18 India's oil imports in March fell 5.2 percent from a year ago to 17.6
million tonnes, while export of oil products increased by about 13 percent, government data
showed.
Imports of oil products rose nearly 17 percent, the data showed.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at
their discretion.
All figures are in million tonnes.
2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015
CRUDE MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC
OIL
IMPORTS 17.58 16.46 17.45 18.01 18.55 16.88 18.13 17.73
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS:
2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015
PRODUCTS MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC
LPG 1.23 1 0.90 1.11 0.75 0.68 0.80 0.79
Petrol 0 0 0 0 0.02 0 0.05 0.1
Naphtha 0.21 0.22 0.09 0.24 0.25 0.21 0.23 0.21
Kerosene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diesel 0 0 0.16 0.09 0.06 0.07 0 0.01
Fuel Oil 0.1 0.07 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.03 0.27 0.05
All 3.17 2.90 2.63 2.79 2.71 2.57 2.93 2.20
EXPORTS:
2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015
PRODUCTS MARCH FEB JAN DEC MARCH FEB JAN DEC
Petrol 1.34 1.20 1.04 1.01 1.52 1.57 1.50 1.49
Naphtha 0.85 0.53 0.80 0.83 0.65 0.71 0.58 0.70
Diesel 2.61 1.75 1.82 2.20 2.07 2.35 2.38 1.78
Fuel Oil 0.19 0.05 0.09 0.13 0.13 0.24 0.16 0.23
Jet Fuel 0.72 0.49 0.54 0.7 0.72 0.58 0.69 0.39
All 6.07 4.56 5.17 5.33 5.37 5.77 5.62 4.88
NOTE:
* Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries.
* Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up
or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised.
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)