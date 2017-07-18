TABLE-India's June oil imports down 1.4 pct yr/yr - govt

July 18 (Reuters) - India's oil imports dropped in June to 17.38 million tonnes, down 1.4 percent from a year ago, while exports of oil products decreased by nearly 5 percent, government data showed on Tuesday. Imports of oil products fell about 6 percent, the data showed. NOTE: The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 CRUDE OIL JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH IMPORTS 17.38 17.90 18.13 18.21 17.63 17.53 17.96 18.55 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH LPG 0.60 0.75 0.91 1.23 0.80 0.85 0.80 0.75 Petrol 0.04 0 0 0 0.04 0.16 0.07 0.02 Naphtha 0.20 0.22 0.07 0.29 0.24 0.22 0.24 0.25 Kerosene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diesel 0.46 0.44 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.22 0.50 0.06 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.09 0.07 0.08 0.11 All 2.97 3.15 2.63 3.20 3.17 3.10 3.08 2.71 EXPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH Petrol 1.18 1.39 1.10 1.62 1.49 1.56 1.37 1.52 Naphtha 0.71 0.70 0.75 0.95 0.60 0.59 0.49 0.65 Diesel 2.26 1.96 2.24 2.63 2.25 1.44 2.06 2.07 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.13 0.11 0.19 0.18 0.12 0.09 0.13 Jet Fuel 0.50 0.48 0.56 0.74 0.64 0.60 0.67 0.72 All 5.12 5.00 5.17 6.62 5.37 4.60 4.88 5.37 NOTES: - Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. - Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded either up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)