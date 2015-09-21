Sept 21 India's fuel consumption rose an annual 6.9 percent in August as weak monsoon rains spurred demand for diesel from the agriculture sector, government data showed. Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 13.79 million tonnes last month, data posted on the website of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed. Annual rate of growth in diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, was the highest in four months in August at 6.3 percent. Local sale of gasoline last month jumped an annual 10.6 percent. India's oil imports in August jumped about 7.8 percent to about 4.1 million barrels per day or 17.23 million tonnes from a year earlier, government data showed. Imports of oil products leaped 37.5 percent, while exports rose about 12.5 percent. The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 PRODUCT AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.44 5.71 6.30 6.44 5.12 5.74 6.14 6.48 Petrol 1.77 1.67 1.77 1.83 1.60 1.48 1.61 1.68 LPG 1.55 1.58 1.48 1.50 1.44 1.43 1.35 1.42 Naphtha 1.11 1.23 1.03 1.24 0.96 0.99 0.95 1.01 Jet Fuel 0.49 0.49 0.49 0.50 0.47 0.46 0.45 0.48 Kerosene 0.57 0.58 0.57 0.58 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.59 Fuel Oil 0.54 0.55 0.51 0.54 0.56 0.44 0.51 0.53 Bitumen 0.24 0.28 0.45 0.57 0.16 0.24 0.52 0.56 All* 13.79 14.11 14.74 15.53 12.90 13.30 14.01 14.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 PRODUCT AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.05 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.04 0.15 0.17 0.16 0.05 0.14 0.06 0.00 LPG 0.99 0.68 0.65 0.81 0.62 0.72 0.56 0.63 Naphtha 0.26 0.28 0.35 0.36 0.10 0.07 0.07 0.08 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.08 0.27 0.13 0.11 0.02 0.13 0.16 All* 2.41 2.26 2.45 2.64 1.75 1.77 1.62 1.63 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 CRUDE OIL AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY IMPORTS 17.23 17.73 15.90 17.45 15.99 14.22 16.21 14.91 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2015 2014 PRODUCT AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 2.43 2.18 1.81 1.50 1.87 1.35 2.16 2.01 Petrol 1.54 1.36 1.29 1.34 1.44 1.24 1.40 1.46 Naphtha 0.66 0.68 0.61 0.49 0.57 0.58 0.69 0.52 Jet Fuel 0.59 0.50 0.38 0.26 0.31 0.40 0.33 0.40 Fuel Oil 0.29 0.16 0.13 0.50 0.54 0.46 0.33 0.49 All* 5.92 5.23 4.53 4.54 5.27 4.43 5.30 5.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)