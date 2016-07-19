July 19 India's oil imports in June rose 13.1 percent on year to about 4.32 million barrels per day (bpd), or 17.67 million tonnes, government data showed. Overseas purchases of oil products dropped 5.4 percent, while exports surged 18.4 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH Diesel 0.00 0.23 0.50 0.06 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.02 Petrol 0.04 0.16 0.07 0.02 0.17 0.16 0.12 0.04 LPG 0.77 0.83 0.80 0.73 0.65 0.81 0.68 0.84 Naphtha 0.22 0.30 0.24 0.27 0.35 0.36 0.08 0.33 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.27 0.14 0.02 0.05 All* 2.32 2.86 3.06 2.31 2.45 2.64 1.90 2.22 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 CRUDE OIL JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH IMPORTS 17.67 17.53 17.96 18.55 15.62 17.45 15.54 16.49 EXPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH Diesel 2.25 1.44 2.12 2.07 1.81 1.50 1.37 1.82 Petrol 1.49 1.56 1.37 1.52 1.29 1.34 0.94 1.07 Naphtha 0.60 0.59 0.49 0.65 0.61 0.49 0.58 0.48 Jet Fuel 0.64 0.60 0.67 0.72 0.38 0.26 0.15 0.56 Fuel Oil 0.18 0.12 0.09 0.13 0.13 0.50 0.36 0.37 All* 5.36 4.60 4.94 5.36 4.53 4.54 3.74 4.91 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- NOTE: * Tables includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)