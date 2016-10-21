Oct 21 India's oil imports in September jumped about 9 percent from a year ago to 4.20 million barrels per day (bpd), or 17.22 million tonnes, government data showed. Imports of oil products rose 15 percent, while exports inched up around 4 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE SEPT AUG JULY JUNE Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Petrol 0.08 0.09 0.00 0.04 0.05 0.04 0.13 0.17 LPG 0.80 0.74 0.80 0.80 0.66 0.99 0.69 0.65 Naphtha 0.22 0.20 0.27 0.24 0.17 0.30 0.35 0.35 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.09 0.12 0.05 0.05 0.27 All* 2.69 2.63 2.95 3.17 2.34 2.59 2.41 2.47 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 CRUDE OIL SEPT AUG JULY JUNE SEPT AUG JULY JUNE IMPORTS 17.22 18.81 17.21 17.63 15.79 17.24 17.73 15.62 EXPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE SEPT AUG JULY JUNE Diesel 2.30 2.85 2.37 2.25 2.13 2.43 2.18 1.81 Petrol 1.38 1.16 1.37 1.49 1.33 1.54 1.36 1.29 Naphtha 0.69 0.93 0.67 0.60 0.55 0.66 0.68 0.61 Jet Fuel 0.58 0.67 0.50 0.64 0.67 0.60 0.50 0.38 Fuel Oil 0.30 0.31 0.20 0.19 0.29 0.29 0.16 0.13 All* 5.44 6.11 5.37 5.37 5.24 5.92 5.23 4.53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- --------- NOTE: * Tables include estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Editing by Sunil Nair)