Dec 15 India's oil imports in November jumped about 12.7 percent from a year ago to 18.76 million tonnes or 4.58 million barrels per day, with imports of oil products rising 34.7 percent, government data showed. Exports fell 0.8 percent during November from a year earlier, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 CRUDE NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG OIL IMPORTS 18.76 18.15 17.76 18.81 16.64 15.57 15.79 17.24 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG LPG 1.01 1.01 0.79 0.74 0.72 0.71 0.66 1.00 Petrol 0.03 0.00 0.08 0.09 0.03 0.14 0.05 0.04 Naphtha 0.20 0.22 0.26 0.25 0.12 0.24 0.17 0.30 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.06 0.17 0.03 0.06 0.08 0.12 0.05 All 2.88 2.95 2.98 3.53 2.13 2.49 2.34 2.59 EXPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS NOV OCT SEPT AUG NOV OCT SEPT AUG Petrol 1.04 1.26 1.24 1.16 1.44 1.51 1.33 1.54 Naphtha 0.64 0.75 0.93 0.93 0.55 0.36 0.55 0.66 Diesel 2.42 2.71 2.81 2.85 2.26 1.78 2.13 2.43 Fuel Oil 0.33 0.33 0.23 0.31 0.19 0.13 0.29 0.29 Jet Fuel 0.56 0.62 0.54 0.67 0.46 0.3 0.67 0.59 All 5.22 6.16 6.04 6.11 5.26 4.43 5.24 5.92 NOTE: * Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)