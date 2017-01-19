Jan 19 India's oil imports in December increased about 0.8 percent from a year ago to 17.87 million tonnes or 4.23 million barrels per day, while exports of oil products rose 8.8 percent, government data showed on Thursday. Imports of oil products jumped 39.6 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 CRUDE OIL DEC NOV OCT SEPT DEC NOV OCT SEPT IMPORTS 17.87 18.76 18.15 17.76 17.72 16.64 15.57 15.79 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS DEC NOV OCT SEPT DEC NOV OCT SEPT LPG 1.11 1.03 1.00 0.79 0.79 0.72 0.71 0.66 Petrol 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.08 0.10 0.03 0.14 0.05 Naphtha 0.23 0.20 0.22 0.26 0.21 0.12 0.24 0.17 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diesel 0.09 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.08 0.08 0.17 0.05 0.06 0.08 0.12 All 3.07 2.92 2.95 2.98 2.20 2.13 2.49 2.34 EXPORTS: 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS DEC NOV OCT SEPT DEC NOV OCT SEPT Petrol 1.01 1.04 1.26 1.24 1.50 1.44 1.51 1.33 Naphtha 0.83 0.64 0.75 0.93 0.70 0.55 0.36 0.55 Diesel 2.20 2.42 2.71 2.81 1.78 2.26 1.78 2.13 Fuel Oil 0.13 0.33 0.33 0.23 0.23 0.19 0.13 0.29 Jet Fuel 0.70 0.56 0.62 0.54 0.39 0.46 0.30 0.67 All 5.31 5.22 6.16 6.04 4.88 5.26 4.43 5.24 NOTE: * Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)