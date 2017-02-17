Feb 17 India's oil imports in January fell 3.8 percent from a year ago to 17.45 million tonnes or 4.13 million barrels per day, while exports of oil products declined by 7.7 percent, government data showed on Friday. Imports of oil products fell 3.8 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 CRUDE OIL JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT IMPORTS 17.45 18.01 18.76 18.15 18.13 17.72 16.64 15.57 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT LPG 0.90 1.12 1.02 1.00 0.80 0.79 0.72 0.71 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.05 0.10 0.03 0.14 Naphtha 0.19 0.22 0.24 0.22 0.23 0.21 0.12 0.24 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diesel 0.16 0.08 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.06 0.09 0.08 0.27 0.05 0.06 0.08 All 2.82 3.07 2.92 2.95 2.93 2.20 2.13 2.49 EXPORTS: 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT Petrol 1.04 1.01 1.04 1.26 1.50 1.49 1.44 1.51 Naphtha 0.80 0.83 0.64 0.75 0.58 0.70 0.55 0.36 Diesel 1.82 2.20 2.42 2.71 2.38 1.78 2.26 1.78 Fuel Oil 0.09 0.13 0.33 0.33 0.16 0.23 0.19 0.13 Jet Fuel 0.54 0.70 0.56 0.62 0.69 0.39 0.46 0.30 All 5.19 5.31 5.22 6.16 5.62 4.88 5.26 4.43 NOTE: * Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)