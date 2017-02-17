Feb 17 India's oil imports in January fell 3.8 percent from a year ago to 17.45
million tonnes or 4.13 million barrels per day, while exports of oil products declined by 7.7
percent, government data showed on Friday.
Imports of oil products fell 3.8 percent, the data showed.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at
their discretion.
All figures are in million tonnes.
2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015
CRUDE OIL JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT
IMPORTS 17.45 18.01 18.76 18.15 18.13 17.72 16.64 15.57
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS:
2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015
PRODUCTS JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT
LPG 0.90 1.12 1.02 1.00 0.80 0.79 0.72 0.71
Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.05 0.10 0.03 0.14
Naphtha 0.19 0.22 0.24 0.22 0.23 0.21 0.12 0.24
Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diesel 0.16 0.08 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01
Fuel Oil 0.08 0.06 0.09 0.08 0.27 0.05 0.06 0.08
All 2.82 3.07 2.92 2.95 2.93 2.20 2.13 2.49
EXPORTS:
2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015
PRODUCTS JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT
Petrol 1.04 1.01 1.04 1.26 1.50 1.49 1.44 1.51
Naphtha 0.80 0.83 0.64 0.75 0.58 0.70 0.55 0.36
Diesel 1.82 2.20 2.42 2.71 2.38 1.78 2.26 1.78
Fuel Oil 0.09 0.13 0.33 0.33 0.16 0.23 0.19 0.13
Jet Fuel 0.54 0.70 0.56 0.62 0.69 0.39 0.46 0.30
All 5.19 5.31 5.22 6.16 5.62 4.88 5.26 4.43
NOTE:
* Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries.
* Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up
or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised.
