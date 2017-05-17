May 17 India's oil imports in April rose about 0.9 percent from a year ago to 18.1 million tonnes, while export of oil products increased by about 6 percent, government data showed on Wednesday. Imports of oil products fell nearly 10 percent, the data showed. The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at their discretion. All figures are in million tonnes. 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 CRUDE APRIL MARCH FEB JAN APRIL MARCH FEB JAN OIL IMPORTS 18.12 18.21 16.46 17.45 17.96 18.55 16.88 18.13 REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS APRIL MARCH FEB JAN APRIL MARCH FEB JAN LPG 0.90 1.23 1.00 0.90 0.80 0.75 0.68 0.80 Petrol 0 0 0 0 0.07 0.02 0 0.05 Naphtha 0.22 0.29 0.22 0.09 0.24 0.25 0.21 0.23 Kerosene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Diesel 0 0 0 0.16 0.50 0.06 0.07 0 Fuel Oil 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.03 0.27 All 2.78 3.20 2.90 2.63 3.08 2.71 2.57 2.93 EXPORTS: 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS APRIL MARCH FEB JAN APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Petrol 1.10 1.62 1.20 1.04 1.37 1.52 1.57 1.50 Naphtha 0.75 0.95 0.53 0.80 0.49 0.65 0.71 0.58 Diesel 2.24 2.63 1.75 1.82 2.06 2.07 2.35 2.38 Fuel Oil 0.11 0.19 0.05 0.09 0.09 0.13 0.24 0.16 Jet Fuel 0.56 0.74 0.49 0.54 0.67 0.72 0.58 0.69 All 5.17 6.62 4.56 5.17 4.88 5.37 5.77 5.62 NOTE: * Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries. * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)