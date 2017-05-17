May 17 India's oil imports in April rose about 0.9 percent from a year ago to
18.1 million tonnes, while export of oil products increased by about 6 percent, government data
showed on Wednesday.
Imports of oil products fell nearly 10 percent, the data showed.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary because private refiners share numbers at
their discretion.
All figures are in million tonnes.
2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016
CRUDE APRIL MARCH FEB JAN APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
OIL
IMPORTS 18.12 18.21 16.46 17.45 17.96 18.55 16.88 18.13
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS:
2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016
PRODUCTS APRIL MARCH FEB JAN APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
LPG 0.90 1.23 1.00 0.90 0.80 0.75 0.68 0.80
Petrol 0 0 0 0 0.07 0.02 0 0.05
Naphtha 0.22 0.29 0.22 0.09 0.24 0.25 0.21 0.23
Kerosene 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diesel 0 0 0 0.16 0.50 0.06 0.07 0
Fuel Oil 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.03 0.27
All 2.78 3.20 2.90 2.63 3.08 2.71 2.57 2.93
EXPORTS:
2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016
PRODUCTS APRIL MARCH FEB JAN APRIL MARCH FEB JAN
Petrol 1.10 1.62 1.20 1.04 1.37 1.52 1.57 1.50
Naphtha 0.75 0.95 0.53 0.80 0.49 0.65 0.71 0.58
Diesel 2.24 2.63 1.75 1.82 2.06 2.07 2.35 2.38
Fuel Oil 0.11 0.19 0.05 0.09 0.09 0.13 0.24 0.16
Jet Fuel 0.56 0.74 0.49 0.54 0.67 0.72 0.58 0.69
All 5.17 6.62 4.56 5.17 4.88 5.37 5.77 5.62
NOTE:
* Tables include estimated imports and exports by private refiner Reliance Industries.
* Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up
or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised.
