A driver waits in a taxi for his turn to fill up his tank at a fuel station in Kolkata June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Indian Oil Corp Ltd(IOC) (IOC.NS) will cut retail prices of petrol by 1.2 percent from Wednesday as the rupee has strengthened against the dollar since the last revision, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

In 2010, the Indian government allowed fuel retailers to charge market rates for petrol and later permitted them to raise the price of subsidised diesel in small amounts every month, but asked bulk buyers to pay market rates.

IOC, the country's top refiner, has put off any hike in diesel prices due to elections that began on April 7.

India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) - tend to move their prices together.

