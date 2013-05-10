A worker fills a car with diesel at a fuel station in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's biggest refiner, will raise diesel prices by 2.1 percent from Saturday, it said in a statement.

India's three state-run fuel retailers -- IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) -- tend to move their prices together.

India had allowed fuel retailers in January to raise the price of subsidised diesel by 1 U.S. cent a litre every month and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates.

A hike of 0.9 rupees (2 US cents) will cover the increases meant for April and May, the statement said. The retailers had held back the price increase last month ahead of elections in Karnataka.

