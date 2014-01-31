A Hindu priest does prayers for a diesel pump at a fuel station on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja or the festival of the Hindu deity of architecture and machinery in Agartala September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC) (IOC.NS), the country's biggest refiner, said it would raise retail prices for diesel by 1 per cent, or 0.57 rupees, from Saturday in line with a plan to gradually align them with international prices.

In January 2013, the government allowed fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel in small amounts every month and asked bulk buyers to pay market rates.

The three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) - tend to move their prices together.

Following are prices as charged by IOC in Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder.

